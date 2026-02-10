Proposed 2026 changes to the statutory scheme for branded medicines pricing
Consultation description
We are consulting on proposals to amend the Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations 2018 to restore broad commercial equivalence with the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG). The consultation will propose to update the payment percentage for newer medicines and simplify the procedure for future consultations.
We welcome responses from any interested person, business or organisation.