Proposed 2026 changes to the statutory scheme for branded medicines pricing

Department of Health and Social Care
10 February 2026

Proposed changes to the headline payment percentage and consultation procedure of the statutory scheme to control the cost of branded health service medicines.

Consultation description

We are consulting on proposals to amend the Branded Health Service Medicines (Costs) Regulations 2018 to restore broad commercial equivalence with the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG). The consultation will propose to update the payment percentage for newer medicines and simplify the procedure for future consultations.

We welcome responses from any interested person, business or organisation.

Proposed changes to headline payment percentage and approach to consultations of the statutory scheme to control the cost of branded health service medicines - consultation document

Consultation stage impact assessment: proposed 2026 changes to the statutory scheme for branded medicines pricing

