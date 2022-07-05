Open consultation

Post-implementation review of regulations relating to the Care Quality Commission

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 July 2022

Applies to England

Summary

We're seeking feedback from all providers of a regulated activity that are registered with the Care Quality Commission in England on regulations made under the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We are conducting a post-implementation review of 3 sets of regulations made under the Health and Social Care Act 2008. These regulations are:

  • Care Quality Commission (Registration) Regulations 2009
  • Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014
  • Care Quality Commission (Reviews and Performance Assessments) Regulations 2018

We are seeking feedback from all providers of a regulated activity that are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England to determine:

  • whether all 3 regulations meet their original objectives
  • whether their scope is still appropriate and proportionate
  • their impact on providers
  • whether any changes are required to achieve those objectives with a system that imposes less regulation or to change what the regulations prescribe

Documents

Post-implementation review of regulations relating to the Care Quality Commission

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 5 July 2022