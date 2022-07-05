Post-implementation review of regulations relating to the Care Quality Commission
Consultation description
We are conducting a post-implementation review of 3 sets of regulations made under the Health and Social Care Act 2008. These regulations are:
- Care Quality Commission (Registration) Regulations 2009
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014
- Care Quality Commission (Reviews and Performance Assessments) Regulations 2018
We are seeking feedback from all providers of a regulated activity that are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England to determine:
- whether all 3 regulations meet their original objectives
- whether their scope is still appropriate and proportionate
- their impact on providers
- whether any changes are required to achieve those objectives with a system that imposes less regulation or to change what the regulations prescribe
