Pharmacy supervision

Department of Health and Social Care
7 December 2023

DHSC is seeking views on proposals to modernise legislation governing the supervision of activities by a pharmacist in a pharmacy.

This consultation sets out proposals to amend the Medicines Act 1968 and The Human Medicines Regulations 2012. The proposals are to:

  • enable pharmacists to authorise pharmacy technicians to carry out, or supervise others carrying out, the preparation, assembly, dispensing, sale and supply of medicines

  • enable pharmacists to authorise any member of the pharmacy team to hand out checked and bagged prescriptions in the absence of a pharmacist

  • allow pharmacy technicians to take primary responsibility for the preparation, assembly and dispensing of medicinal products in hospital aseptic facilities

Pharmacy supervision

