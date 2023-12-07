Pharmacy supervision
Consultation description
This consultation sets out proposals to amend the Medicines Act 1968 and The Human Medicines Regulations 2012. The proposals are to:
-
enable pharmacists to authorise pharmacy technicians to carry out, or supervise others carrying out, the preparation, assembly, dispensing, sale and supply of medicines
-
enable pharmacists to authorise any member of the pharmacy team to hand out checked and bagged prescriptions in the absence of a pharmacist
-
allow pharmacy technicians to take primary responsibility for the preparation, assembly and dispensing of medicinal products in hospital aseptic facilities