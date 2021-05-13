Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets (ibuprofen/paracetamol): public consultation

Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets used for the temporary relief of mild to moderate pain, which has not been relieved by ibuprofen or paracetamol individually, such as migraine, headache, backache, period pain, dental pain, rheumatic and muscular pain, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat and fever in adults 18 years and over. Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets are currently licensed as a pharmacy only medicine.

We propose to make it available in general sales outlets, such a supermarket, without prescription.

The Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) has advised that this product can be available as a General Sales medicine.

The deadline for comments is 3 June 2021.

The full name of the medicine is ‘Nuromol Dual Action Pain Relief 200mg/500mg tablets’ – in these documents, we will call it ‘Nuromol’.