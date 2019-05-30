Non-elephant ivory trade: call for evidence

We are asking for evidence which will help us to understand the issues relating to non-elephant ivory trade. The species in scope of this call for evidence are:

common hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius)

killer whale, also known as orca (Orcinus orca)

narwhal (Monodon monoceros)

sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus)

walrus (Odobenus rosmarus)

common warthog (Phacochoerus africanus)

desert warthog (Phacochoerus aethiopicus)

mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius)

We’ll use the evidence to inform our decision on what, if any, further action is required to protect these species from trade in their ivory.