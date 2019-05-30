Open consultation

Non-elephant ivory trade: call for evidence

Published 30 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Summary

Seeking evidence on trade in ivory from other, non-elephant, species to help inform what, if any, action government should take to further restrict trade in ivory.

This consultation is being held on another website.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We are asking for evidence which will help us to understand the issues relating to non-elephant ivory trade. The species in scope of this call for evidence are:

  • common hippopotamus (Hippopotamus amphibius)
  • killer whale, also known as orca (Orcinus orca)
  • narwhal (Monodon monoceros)
  • sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus)
  • walrus (Odobenus rosmarus)
  • common warthog (Phacochoerus africanus)
  • desert warthog (Phacochoerus aethiopicus)
  • mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius)

We’ll use the evidence to inform our decision on what, if any, further action is required to protect these species from trade in their ivory.

Published 30 May 2019