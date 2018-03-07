Open consultation

Modernising Defence Programme public consultation

Published 7 March 2018
From:
Ministry of Defence

Summary

Seeks views on the measures MOD should consider in order to modernise defence and the armed forces in a sustainable and affordable way.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We have entered a period of sharply increased complexity and risk for global security. The strategic challenges identified in the 2015 National Security Strategy have intensified and combined faster than was foreseen, and the boundaries between competition, confrontation and conflict are blurring.

As a global actor with a global outlook, the UK has a responsibility to respond decisively to this challenging context.
The Modernising Defence Programme is looking at what defence needs and how defence works, so that we can deliver better military capability and continue to make a full and enduringly sustainable contribution to national security and prosperity.

Ways to respond

Email to:

DSP-consultation@mod.gov.uk

Write to:

Defence Strategy and Priorities
Level 3, zoneC
MOD Main Building
London
SW1A 2EU

