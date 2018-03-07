Modernising Defence Programme public consultation

We have entered a period of sharply increased complexity and risk for global security. The strategic challenges identified in the 2015 National Security Strategy have intensified and combined faster than was foreseen, and the boundaries between competition, confrontation and conflict are blurring.

As a global actor with a global outlook, the UK has a responsibility to respond decisively to this challenging context.

The Modernising Defence Programme is looking at what defence needs and how defence works, so that we can deliver better military capability and continue to make a full and enduringly sustainable contribution to national security and prosperity.