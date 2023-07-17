MHRA Public consultation on the proposal to make Codeine Linctus available as a prescription-only medicine (POM)

Open consultation

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have launched a public consultation to propose reclassification of Codeine Linctus to prescription-only medicine.

The MHRA are consulting on the availability of Codeine Linctus as a pharmacy medicine or whether to reclassify as a prescription-only medicine where access will only be given on presentation of a doctor’s prescription.

Codeine Linctus is an oral solution or syrup with the active ingredient codeine phosphate and is used to stop an unproductive or dry cough.

The consultation is launched in response to multiple reports that Codeine Linctus is being used recreationally for its opioid effects, rather than for its intended use as a cough suppressant.

All members of the public are asked their views on whether cough medicines containing the opioid codeine, should be restricted to prescription-only. Your views will help to gather important information on your experiences and make an informed decision on the best way to minimise risks associated with misuse and for the benefit of patients, carers and healthcare professionals – see further information about the consultation.

