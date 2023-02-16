Open consultation

Joint Prosecution Protocol Consultation

Ministry of Defence
16 February 2023
A Service Prosecuting Authority (SPA), Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Public Prosecuting Service Northern Ireland (PPSNI) public consultation on joint prosecution protocol.

The consultation relates to three protocols on the exercise of concurrent jurisdiction in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They are to be agreed between the Director of Service Prosecutions and the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Lord Advocate and the Director of Public Prosecutions for Northern Ireland, respectively.

Launch of consultation processes in respect of protocols on concurrent jurisdiction

