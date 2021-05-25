The draft policy allows for government to waive fees for non-UK Service Personnel if they apply to settle in the UK at the end of their military service, provided they meet certain criteria.

The Ministry of Defence and Home Office have set out a draft policy proposal to waive fees for non-UK Service Personnel who meet certain criteria when applying for settlement in the UK at the end of their service in the UK Armed Forces. The consultation invites interested parties to answer a number of questions in relation to the proposal. The Government welcomes comment from all individuals and groups from across the United Kingdom who have an interest or view on the policy proposal. The responses to the consultation, including any recommendations for changes to the draft policy, will be carefully considered by ministers before the policy is finalised. The closing date for the consultation is 11:59pm on 7 July 2021.

Participating in the Consultation

Our preferred method of receiving your response is by our electronic consultation questionnaire Immigration Fees Public Consultation. It is advisable that you read the consultation document prior to completing the questionnaire.

Details of alternative methods of submitting a response are provided in the consultation document. Arrangements will be made to hold a virtual meeting with the Expert Consultees listed in the consultation document. Anyone who is not an Expert Consultee and wishes to attend a virtual meeting should submit a request by 1:00pm on 4 June 2021 to the following email address ArmySec-ImmFees-Consult-Multi@mod.gov.uk.