Groceries Code Adjudicator: statutory review, 2016 to 2019

The Groceries Code Adjudicator Act 2013 requires the government to review periodically the performance of the GCA . This statutory review covers the period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2019.

The Act specifies the issues which the Review must address:

how the GCA ’s powers have been exercised

how effective the GCA has been in enforcing the Code

whether to amend or replace the Groceries Code Adjudicator (Permitted Maximum Financial Penalty) Order 2015

whether to make an Order setting out the information that the GCA may consider when deciding whether to investigate

The Act specifies who must be consulted as part of the Review: