Groceries Code Adjudicator: statutory review, 2016 to 2019

The Groceries Code Adjudicator Act 2013 requires the government to review periodically the performance of the GCA. This statutory review covers the period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2019.
The Act specifies the issues which the Review must address:
- how the GCA’s powers have been exercised
- how effective the GCA has been in enforcing the Code
- whether to amend or replace the Groceries Code Adjudicator (Permitted Maximum Financial Penalty) Order 2015
- whether to make an Order setting out the information that the GCA may consider when deciding whether to investigate
The Act specifies who must be consulted as part of the Review:
- GCA
- Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
- retailers subject to the Code
- one or more persons representing the interest of suppliers
- one or more persons representing the interests of consumers
- any other appropriate person (we have not identified any specific person or persons here and welcome contributions from any interested person)
GCA Review Team
Victoria Orchard 3
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
1 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0ET
Published 20 June 2019