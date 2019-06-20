Groceries Code Adjudicator: statutory review, 2016 to 2019

Open consultation

We're seeking views and evidence which will allow the government to assess the performance of the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) against the measures set out in the Groceries Code Adjudicator Act 2013.

Consultation description

The Groceries Code Adjudicator Act 2013 requires the government to review periodically the performance of the GCA. This statutory review covers the period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2019.

The Act specifies the issues which the Review must address:

The Act specifies who must be consulted as part of the Review:

  • GCA
  • Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)
  • retailers subject to the Code
  • one or more persons representing the interest of suppliers
  • one or more persons representing the interests of consumers
  • any other appropriate person (we have not identified any specific person or persons here and welcome contributions from any interested person)

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Complete a response form and either

Email to:

GCAreview@beis.gov.uk

Write to:

GCA Review Team
Victoria Orchard 3
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
1 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0ET

