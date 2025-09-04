Extend medicines for optometrists and contact lens opticians
Consultation description
It is the ambition of NHS systems across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to make better use of the primary eye care workforce.
This consultation is seeking views on extending the range of medicines that can be sold or supplied and, in some cases administered, by optometrists and contact lens opticians across the UK, so they can treat a wider range of minor eye conditions in the community. This will:
- make it easier for patients to get the medicines they need
- avoid the need for patients to see additional healthcare professionals just to receive medicines, helping to release capacity across other parts of the NHS
This consultation is aimed at individuals, professionals and organisations who live in, operate or provide services across the UK.