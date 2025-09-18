Open consultation

Enabling pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 September 2025

Summary

This consultation seeks views on proposals to enable pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We propose to amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to increase pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines by enabling pharmacists working in a community pharmacy to supply a different strength or formulation (which may mean a different quantity) of the same medicine originally prescribed, in certain circumstances.

The aims of this proposal are to:

  • improve patient access to medicines
  • reduce the burden on healthcare systems
  • improve person-centred care

We are not expecting this measure to resolve all the issues surrounding medicine supply difficulties, but it is another tool for pharmacists to improve patient access to their medicines.

We intend to use this consultation to seek views on whether respondents agree with our proposal and to further assess any measurable impacts, risks and benefits before deciding whether to proceed with legislative change.

Documents

Enabling pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines

HTML

Impact assessment (draft)

PDF, 724 KB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 18 September 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page