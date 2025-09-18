Enabling pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines

We propose to amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to increase pharmacist flexibilities when dispensing medicines by enabling pharmacists working in a community pharmacy to supply a different strength or formulation (which may mean a different quantity) of the same medicine originally prescribed, in certain circumstances.

The aims of this proposal are to:

improve patient access to medicines

reduce the burden on healthcare systems

improve person-centred care

We are not expecting this measure to resolve all the issues surrounding medicine supply difficulties, but it is another tool for pharmacists to improve patient access to their medicines.

We intend to use this consultation to seek views on whether respondents agree with our proposal and to further assess any measurable impacts, risks and benefits before deciding whether to proceed with legislative change.