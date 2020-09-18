Early years healthy development review: call for evidence

The Prime Minister has asked Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP to lead a new review into improving health and development outcomes of babies and young children in England. The time from conception to the age of 2 is a critical time for development and can impact physical health, mental health and opportunity throughout life.

We’d like to hear from recent parents, including those who gave birth during the lockdown and public health response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We’d like to hear about the experiences of care and services you received.

We will use your views to check where progress has been made and where more needs to be done in the future both locally and nationally.