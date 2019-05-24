Draft regulations: Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property

The government introduced legislation in Finance Act 2019 that extends the types of income on which non-UK residents are liable to UK Income Tax, known as ‘Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property’ ( ORIP ). This came into effect on 6 April 2019.

This is a technical consultation on the (draft) Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (Amendments to Chapter 2A of Part 5) Regulations 2019 that amends the ORIP legislation.

The publication of these regulations follows the summary of responses to the consultation on Royalty Withholding Tax and further consultation with stakeholders.

Before submitting your response for this consultation, you can read: