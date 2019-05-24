Open consultation

Draft regulations: Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property

Published 24 May 2019
From:
HM Revenue & Customs

Summary

We would like your views on draft secondary legislation making changes to Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005, Part 5, Chapter 2A (Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property).

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The government introduced legislation in Finance Act 2019 that extends the types of income on which non-UK residents are liable to UK Income Tax, known as ‘Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property’ (ORIP). This came into effect on 6 April 2019.

This is a technical consultation on the (draft) Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (Amendments to Chapter 2A of Part 5) Regulations 2019 that amends the ORIP legislation.

The publication of these regulations follows the summary of responses to the consultation on Royalty Withholding Tax and further consultation with stakeholders.

Before submitting your response for this consultation, you can read:

  • draft regulations
  • explanatory memorandum
  • draft guidance

Documents

(Draft) The Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (Amendments to Chapter 2A of Part 5) Regulations 2019

PDF, 181KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email different.format@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

(Draft) explanatory memorandum

PDF, 155KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email different.format@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

(Draft) guidance on Offshore Receipts in respect of Intangible Property (ORIP) legislation

PDF, 528KB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email different.format@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Email to:

withholding-tax.mailbox@hmrc.gsi.gov.uk

Write to:

Base Protection Policy Team, Mail point 3, 9th Floor, 10 South Colonnade, Canary Wharf, London, NE98 1ZZ.

Published 24 May 2019