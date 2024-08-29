Consultation on the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) M14
Consultation description
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) became a full member of International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) in May 2022 and is consulting with UK stakeholders and ICH members on the ICH E2D(R1) guideline on General principles on plan, design, and analysis of pharmacoepidemiological studies that utilise real-world data for safety assessment of medicines.