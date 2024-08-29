Open consultation

Consultation on the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) M14

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 August 2024

Consultation on the ICH E2D(R1) guidelines on General principles on plan, design, and analysis of pharmacoepidemiological studies that utilise real-world data for safety assessment of medicines.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) became a full member of International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH) in May 2022 and is consulting with UK stakeholders and ICH members on the ICH E2D(R1) guideline on General principles on plan, design, and analysis of pharmacoepidemiological studies that utilise real-world data for safety assessment of medicines.

