Consultation on proposal to make Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets (Estradiol) available from pharmacies

Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets are used for the treatment of vaginal atrophy due to oestrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women aged 50 years and above, who have not had a period for at least 1 year and are currently licensed as a prescription only medicine. We propose to make it available in pharmacies.

Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets contain estradiol, which is a female hormone. They are a form of low dose local hormone replacement therapy. Inserted into the vagina they act locally in the vagina. Locally acting medicines containing estradiol will still be available on prescription from GPs.

Women will have a choice in where they obtain supply of this medicine from, either on prescription or from pharmacies and may opt to switch between methods of supply.

We consider that this product may be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine.

The Commission on Human Medicines has advised that this product can be available as a Pharmacy (P) medicine.

