Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: call for evidence

We are seeking views on the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance, to help us decide whether it may need to be revised to ensure it remains beneficial to both consumers and the insurance industry.

The Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance (‘the Code’) is a voluntary agreement between the UK government and the Association of British Insurers which provides guidance on the role of genetic testing in insurance across the UK.

This call for evidence is seeking views from individuals and organisations, including those with genetic conditions, family members and carers, healthcare professionals, the insurance industry and the public, to ensure the Code remains beneficial for both consumers and the insurance industry. The responses will be used to inform whether the Code may need to be revised to ensure it remains fit for purpose.

