Class IX tugs under 500GT - guidance for exemption from the carriage of a rescue boat
Following preliminary consultations with UK tug owners/operators the MCA now seeks public consultation on a new Marine Guidance Notice titled: Class IX Tugs Under 500GT, which contains risk mitigations if a Class IX tug owner/operator wishes to be exempt from the statutory carriage of a rescue boat.
Responses are welcomed from 27/05/2019 until 21/06/2019.
Published 24 May 2019