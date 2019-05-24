Consultation

Class IX tugs under 500GT - guidance for exemption from the carriage of a rescue boat

Published 24 May 2019
Summary

This consultation seeks your views on a new marine guidance notice (MGN) for class IX tugs under 500GT - guidance for exemption from the carriage of a rescue boat.

Consultation description

Following preliminary consultations with UK tug owners/operators the MCA now seeks public consultation on a new Marine Guidance Notice titled: Class IX Tugs Under 500GT, which contains risk mitigations if a Class IX tug owner/operator wishes to be exempt from the statutory carriage of a rescue boat.

Responses are welcomed from 27/05/2019 until 21/06/2019.

Marine guidance notice 609 - Class IX tugs under 500GT - guidance for exemption from the carriage of a rescue boat

Marine guidance notice 609 consultation document

