Changing Places toilets
Consultation description
This consultation seeks views on how we can increase provision of Changing Places toilets in specific new, large buildings commonly used by the public, as well as those undergoing building works.
Our proposed approach is to introduce a mandatory requirement for Changing Places toilets in Building Regulations.
Ways to respond
Email to:
ChangingPlaces@communities.gov.uk
Write to:
Changing Places Consultation
2SW, Fry Building
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Published 12 May 2019
Last updated 7 June 2019 + show all updates
- Added easy read information booklet, and easy read answer booklet.
- First published.