Changing Places toilets

Published 12 May 2019
Last updated 7 June 2019 — see all updates
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
England

Summary

Consultation on proposal to increase provision of Changing Places toilets.

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on how we can increase provision of Changing Places toilets in specific new, large buildings commonly used by the public, as well as those undergoing building works.

Our proposed approach is to introduce a mandatory requirement for Changing Places toilets in Building Regulations.

Documents

Changing Places toilets

Ref: ISBN 978-1-4098-5462-3 PDF, 802KB, 31 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Changing Places toilets - easy read information booklet

PDF, 30.1MB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Changing Places toilets - easy read answer booklet

PDF, 16.8MB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Changing Places toilets - easy read information booklet (print-ready version)

PDF, 30.1MB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Changing Places toilets - easy read answer booklet (print-ready version)

PDF, 15.7MB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@communities.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

Email to:

ChangingPlaces@communities.gov.uk

Write to:

Changing Places Consultation
2SW, Fry Building
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF

