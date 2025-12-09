Open consultation

Changes to NICE regulations: cost-effectiveness threshold

Department of Health and Social Care
9 December 2025

Summary

Consultation seeking views on proposals to give ministers limited powers to direct the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in setting the standard cost-effectiveness threshold.

Consultation description

The government is proposing to amend the NICE regulations by:

  • giving ministers a limited power of direction to set the standard cost-effectiveness threshold that NICE uses in the development of guidance, including technology appraisal and highly specialised technology evaluation recommendations
  • removing the requirement for NICE to consult on changes to its procedures where these result from a ministerial direction

Changes to NICE regulations: cost-effectiveness threshold - consultation document

NICE regulations consultation stage impact assessment

Published 9 December 2025

