Changes to NICE regulations: cost-effectiveness threshold
The government is proposing to amend the NICE regulations by:
- giving ministers a limited power of direction to set the standard cost-effectiveness threshold that NICE uses in the development of guidance, including technology appraisal and highly specialised technology evaluation recommendations
- removing the requirement for NICE to consult on changes to its procedures where these result from a ministerial direction
Published 9 December 2025