Changes to DHSC group accounting manual 2021 to 2022
Consultation description
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and its bodies within the DHSC accounting boundary are required by law to produce an annual report and accounts.
The group accounting manual (GAM) is DHSC’s guidance to bodies on preparing and publishing an annual report and accounts.
We are consulting on the content of the GAM for 2021 to 2022. Full details are explained in the consultation document.
Published 1 February 2021