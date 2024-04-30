Cessation of Defence personnel NHS commissioning statistics

Background

This publication was developed to enable the MOD, the Department of Health (DH), NHS England (and devolved administrations), Public Health England, and local authorities to make informed decisions regarding the commissioning of clinical services by location, depending on the size and make-up of the populations requiring access to care. This was of particular importance during the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) which resulted in a reduction in the size of the Armed Forces, and the Army Basing Programme, which saw a number of troops relocated.

The Army Basing Programme ended in March 2021 and since then population changes have been small and due to routine troop movements. We believe that there is now sufficient published information to allow for future estimates to be made of personnel by location and are therefore proposing the cessation of this publication.

How to respond

If you have any comments on the proposed cessation of this report, please email them to Analysis-Health-PQ-FOI@mod.gov.uk stating ‘Defence personnel NHS commissioning statistics consultation’ in the subject line.

When sending your comments please include contact details (your name and either email address, postal address or telephone number) so that we can follow up if clarification is needed.

If you have trouble contacting the email address above, please forward any comments to: Analysis-Publications@mod.gov.uk