The Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) is the regulatory framework governing EU-wide coordination of national legislation on all audiovisual media.

The newly introduced and amended provisions have been designed to level the playing field for all audiovisual media services: traditional linear services, video-on-demand and, for the first time, also video-sharing platforms. The amending AVMSD focuses on reinforcing the protection of minors and combating hate speech and public provocation to commit terrorist offences in all audiovisual content. The new rules also place an emphasis on promoting production and distribution of European works; strengthening the Country of Origin principle; allowing more flexibility in television advertising; permitting levies for video-on-demand and linear services in the country of operation; and guaranteeing the independence of audiovisual regulators.

DCMS will be holding stakeholder sessions to present the government approach to implementation of the Directive and offer an opportunity to discuss issues before responding to the government consultation.

To attend, please sign up to one of the below events:

Friday, 21 June 2019, 14:00 - 16:00

Friday, 5 July 2019, 10:00 - 12:00