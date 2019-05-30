Open consultation

Audiovisual Media Services

Published 30 May 2019
From:
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Summary

Consultation on the UK government's proposed approach to implementing the Audiovisual Media Services Directive 2018.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

The Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) is the regulatory framework governing EU-wide coordination of national legislation on all audiovisual media.

The newly introduced and amended provisions have been designed to level the playing field for all audiovisual media services: traditional linear services, video-on-demand and, for the first time, also video-sharing platforms. The amending AVMSD focuses on reinforcing the protection of minors and combating hate speech and public provocation to commit terrorist offences in all audiovisual content. The new rules also place an emphasis on promoting production and distribution of European works; strengthening the Country of Origin principle; allowing more flexibility in television advertising; permitting levies for video-on-demand and linear services in the country of operation; and guaranteeing the independence of audiovisual regulators.

DCMS will be holding stakeholder sessions to present the government approach to implementation of the Directive and offer an opportunity to discuss issues before responding to the government consultation.

To attend, please sign up to one of the below events:

Friday, 21 June 2019, 14:00 - 16:00

Friday, 5 July 2019, 10:00 - 12:00

Documents

Audiovisual Media Services: Consultation Document

PDF, 557KB, 56 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A: Questions on Implementation

PDF, 77.3KB, 5 pages

Annex B - Questions on Business Impact

PDF, 63.3KB, 4 pages

Annex C: 2018 AVMSD Directive (20018/1808/EU)

PDF, 532KB, 24 pages

Annex D: Unofficial consolidation showing amendments made by the 2018 AVMS Directive (2018/1808/EU) to the 2010 AVMS Directive (2010/13/EU)

PDF, 948KB, 54 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

avms-consultation@culture.gov.uk

Write to:

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
100 Parliament Street
London SW1 2BQ

