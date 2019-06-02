Appropriate measures for permitted facilities that take healthcare waste for treatment or transfer are set out in technical guidance note EPR 5.07 clinical waste.

This consultation is for our new proposed guidance on appropriate measures for permitted facilities that take healthcare waste which will replace the technical guidance note.

The guidance aims to:

improve the design and operation of permitted facilities in the healthcare waste sector

ensure that appropriate measures are applied consistently, where relevant

It will also incorporate the relevant requirements of the waste treatment best available techniques conclusions publication made under the European Industrial Emission Directive (2010/75/EU). This applies to waste installation facilities permitted under the Directive.