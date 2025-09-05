Amend regulations to support the supply and deployment of vaccines
Consultation description
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (HMRs) were amended in 2020 to support the rollout of both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccination programmes and ensure that there was a sufficient vaccination workforce to deliver them.
The aim of the proposals set out in this consultation is to further amend the HMRs to ensure that lessons learned during this period can be used to support the safe supply, distribution and administration of a wider range of vaccines. This will help support a safe, effective and stable vaccination system that is fit for the future.