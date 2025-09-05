Open consultation

Amend regulations to support the supply and deployment of vaccines

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
5 September 2025

Summary

This consultation seeks views on amending the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to support the ongoing supply and deployment of vaccinations across the UK.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (HMRs) were amended in 2020 to support the rollout of both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccination programmes and ensure that there was a sufficient vaccination workforce to deliver them.

The aim of the proposals set out in this consultation is to further amend the HMRs to ensure that lessons learned during this period can be used to support the safe supply, distribution and administration of a wider range of vaccines. This will help support a safe, effective and stable vaccination system that is fit for the future.

Documents

Proposal to amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to support the ongoing supply and deployment of vaccinations across the UK - consultation document

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 5 September 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page