Scheme information

A world class engineering apprenticeship with Defence Equipment and Support.

Here is how you can get paid to get your degree!

Earn while you learn…and forget about university debt!

Have 3 to 5 years developing at our expense with one of our amazing opportunities to gain an Engineering Degree (BEng) while, at the same time, earning a good salary with the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ).

Our 2 engineering degree apprenticeship schemes are currently closed for applications, and should open for applications in the Autumn of 2017.

How to apply

Due to open for applications: Autumn 2017

We can offer you:

a very competitive salary and an exciting introduction to MOD work, while, at the same time, we sponsor you through your engineering degree at university!

highly interesting placements in the UK, significant numbers of which are not available in private industry

a huge investment and emphasis on your personal training and development

a wide variety of exciting and rewarding career opportunities supporting the nation’s defence

the fastest route available to the prestigious ‘Incorporated Status’ in engineering

Whichever scheme you choose, at the end of your 3 to 5 year Degree Apprenticeship with us you can have:

a university degree in engineering

a fantastic career in engineering

no university debt

a breadth of engineering experience

travelled a long way towards Incorporated Status …and all of this at our expense!

These are exciting, challenging and exceptional opportunities to be involved in:

Supporting the Royal Navy with their fleet of submarines, through the Nuclear Submarine and Strategic Weapons Degree Apprenticeship Scheme

or

Providing battle winning weapons systems to the UK armed forces, through the Weapons, Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives Degree Apprenticeship Scheme.

If you have:

5 GCEs at grade C to A * including English, mathematics and science (preferably physics); plus 3 A levels, including mathematics, science (preferably physics); plus 1 other A level (with typical levels expected grades B B C), then you could join one of these 2 outstanding MOD Defence Equipment and Support degree apprenticeship schemes.

A national diploma in engineering at D * D * Level (280 UCAS points)

Please see the factsheet document for further details regarding qualifications, the selection process and the structure of the schemes.

MOD projects are fascinating, valuable, unique and sometimes highly classified.

These schemes are the first exciting step in your engineering career with the Ministry of Defence!