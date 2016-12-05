Scheme information

Collection
DE&S engineering management, degree apprenticeship schemes
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Defence Equipment and Support
- First published:
- 5 December 2016
- Last updated:
- 13 March 2017, see all updates
Information about the Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) engineering management, degree apprenticeship schemes.
A world class engineering apprenticeship with Defence Equipment and Support.
Here is how you can get paid to get your degree!
Earn while you learn…and forget about university debt!
Have 3 to 5 years developing at our expense with one of our amazing opportunities to gain an Engineering Degree (BEng) while, at the same time, earning a good salary with the Ministry of Defence (MOD).
Our 2 engineering degree apprenticeship schemes are currently closed for applications, and should open for applications in the Autumn of 2017.
How to apply
Due to open for applications: Autumn 2017
We can offer you:
- a very competitive salary and an exciting introduction to MOD work, while, at the same time, we sponsor you through your engineering degree at university!
- highly interesting placements in the UK, significant numbers of which are not available in private industry
- a huge investment and emphasis on your personal training and development
- a wide variety of exciting and rewarding career opportunities supporting the nation’s defence
- the fastest route available to the prestigious ‘Incorporated Status’ in engineering
Whichever scheme you choose, at the end of your 3 to 5 year Degree Apprenticeship with us you can have:
- a university degree in engineering
- a fantastic career in engineering
- no university debt
- a breadth of engineering experience
- travelled a long way towards Incorporated Status …and all of this at our expense!
These are exciting, challenging and exceptional opportunities to be involved in:
Supporting the Royal Navy with their fleet of submarines, through the Nuclear Submarine and Strategic Weapons Degree Apprenticeship Scheme
or
Providing battle winning weapons systems to the UK armed forces, through the Weapons, Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives Degree Apprenticeship Scheme.
If you have:
5 GCEs at grade C to A * including English, mathematics and science (preferably physics); plus 3 A levels, including mathematics, science (preferably physics); plus 1 other A level (with typical levels expected grades B B C), then you could join one of these 2 outstanding MOD Defence Equipment and Support degree apprenticeship schemes.
A national diploma in engineering at D * D * Level (280 UCAS points)
Please see the factsheet document for further details regarding qualifications, the selection process and the structure of the schemes.
MOD projects are fascinating, valuable, unique and sometimes highly classified.
These schemes are the first exciting step in your engineering career with the Ministry of Defence!
Scheme information
Case studies
Document information
Published: 5 December 2016
Updated: 13 March 2017
- Updated page to confirm closure of application date.
- First published.