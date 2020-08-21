Flexible Service: Lieutenant Sally Ashlin

The option to work part time under Flexible Service attracted me back into Regular Service after 4 years in the Royal Naval Reserves. As a Regular, the armed forces retain my increased commitment, whilst working part time means I can keep on top of family commitments.

I am the Deputy Air Safety Officer for my home base where I train, mentor, support and advise Flight Safety representatives on all Air Safety matters across the Aviation Duty Holder’s area of Responsibility. I also help to coordinate, supervise and assure Air Safety at Station level. I use my expertise to assist in the development of Policy and Objectives, Risk Management, Assurance and to promote Flight Safety. I’ve developed these specialist skills over my 22-year career in the armed forces which I started as an RAF Officer.

After 16 years, I transferred from Regular Service with the RAF into Reserve Service with the Royal Navy as a part-time Air Traffic Controller for two main reasons: I’d completed my engagement with the RAF and my two children, Thomas and Charlotte, were about to start school. My husband is also in the Royal Navy and is very supportive of family life, but his role usually requires him to live away from home during the week. Becoming a Reservist and serving the equivalent of two-to-three days a week meant that I could be at home more to give our children stronger parental input during their early development; and it meant that I didn’t miss any more of their early life than was necessary. It also meant I could continue to develop my career in the armed forces. In 2018, I took on a new Reserve role within the expanding Air Safety Cell at Royal Navy Air Station Yeovilton where I use my career skills and experience daily.

While in the Air Safety Cell, a senior colleague asked whether I had considered returning to Regular Service and working part-time with a Flexible Service arrangement. I had followed the Flexible Duties trial that proceeded Flexible Service, so I was broadly aware of the options on offer. With support from my Chain-of-Command, I engaged with my Career Manager to explore it further.

Regular Service is a higher commitment, but this comes with benefits that I value, such as more job security and better pay, although some benefits are reduced while on Flexible Service. There are several legal protections for those on Flexible Service, for example, arrangements can usually only be varied with 90 days’ notice; but there are also rules that ensure military capability comes first, and individuals can be recalled immediately in the most urgent of operational circumstances.

I returned to Regular Service on 1 September 2019. Once established, I submitted my initial Flexible Service application for a 9-month arrangement. I have since extended this by a year to align with my current assignment. My line manager and I worked out that reducing the amount of time I serve by 20% allows me to use most of my non-duty days during the school holidays, and, with appropriate planning, my role enables a predominantly term-time-only approach to work. Thomas and Charlotte are now aged 10 and 9 and are talented sports enthusiasts so I’m delighted to be able to use some of my non-duty days to support their sporting events too, which is important to all of us. Flexible Service became available on 1 April 2019, and looking back, if it had been available in 2015, I would have applied instead of moving to the Reserves.

My line manager, Lieutenant Commander Jim Cobbett, has been very supportive.

He says:

This has been a seamless transition from the Reserves back into Regular Service which has been beneficial to all. With less full-time parental responsibilities, Sally is able to offer more time at work than she was previously, but also has the flexibility to be with her family when needed at times such as school holidays. These are always telegraphed well in advance and we can plan around these periods. Win-win!

