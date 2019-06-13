The Preparatory Action on Defence Research and European Defence Industrial Development Programm (EU Exit) Regulations 2019

This instrument revokes the European Commission Decisions on the financing of the Preparatory Action on Defence Research, establishing the European Defence Industrial Development Programme and the Implementing Decision of the European Commission of 19 March 2019, as retained in domestic law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. It also makes transitional provisions, creating a power for the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Defence to make payments to enable the delivery of the HMG Guarantee.