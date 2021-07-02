The Medical Devices (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021

This instrument is required to ensure that the United Kingdom (‘UK’) has a functioning statute book following the end of the Implementation Period (IP) and to ensure that essential EU tertiary legislation can operate effectively within the UK regulatory system. This instrument amends The Medical Devices Regulations 2002 (as they apply in Great Britain) in accordance with Schedule 1 of this instrument.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 July 2021
Laid on:
2 July 2021
Sift end date:
20 July 2021
Sifting status:
Open
Subject:
Health and social care

Statutory instrument

The Medical Devices (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021

Explanatory memorandum

Explanatory Memorandum The Medical Devices (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021

Published 2 July 2021
See all EU Withdrawal Act 2018 statutory instruments

Brexit

Check what you need to do