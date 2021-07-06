The Human Medicines (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021

These Regulations amend the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (“the HMRs”), which govern the arrangements throughout the United Kingdom for the manufacture, importation and marketing of medicinal products for human use. The Human Medicines (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“the 2019 Regulations”) made an amendment to regulation 3(15) of the HMRs that was subsequently amended by the Human Medicines (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (“the 2020 Regulations”), but regrettably this was ineffective due to a numbering error. These Regulations correct that numbering error to restore the original drafting intention and make consequential amendments to the provisions that contained the error.

