MedSafetyWeek November 2023: your Yellow Card report helps to improve patient safety

What healthcare professionals can do to support MedSafetyWeek – 6 to 12 November 2023 follow our social media channels and show your support for this year’s MedSafetyWeek by retweeting, commenting, liking, and sharing material with your social media contacts using #MHRAYellowCard, #MedSafetyWeek, #ReportSideEffects and #PatientSafety

never delay in reporting suspected adverse drug reactions (side effects) to the Yellow Card scheme or via the Yellow Card app (download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store) – only a suspicion is needed to report a suspected reaction to us

report suspected side effects to medicines, adverse incidents with medical devices (including software, apps and artificial intelligence), safety concerns about e-cigarettes and their refills, adverse reactions to herbal or homeopathic medicines, and defective, low-quality or falsified (fake) healthcare products

report suspected adverse reactions associated with COVID-19 vaccines and medicines, as well as suspected incidents with medical devices and test kits, directly to the Coronavirus Yellow Card reporting site or use the Yellow Card app

discuss with your patients: the importance of taking the right medicine, at the right time, in the right way, and at the right dose and of carefully following instructions for use of medical devices the importance of reading the Patient Information Leaflet that comes with a medicine or vaccine what to do if they experience problems with a healthcare product, such as contacting a healthcare professional and reporting to the Yellow Card scheme

talk to your colleagues about being vigilant for suspected adverse reactions with medicines or vaccines, especially new, serious or rare reactions or those that may have a delayed onset, and the importance of reporting them to the Yellow Card scheme

About MedSafetyWeek

MedSafetyWeek is an annual event. It forms part of international efforts to raise awareness about the importance of reporting suspected adverse reactions to national medicines regulatory authorities, such as the MHRA. This year, regulators from over 80 countries will take part.

The theme for 2023’s campaign is ‘Who can report?’ All patients, carers, and healthcare professionals can contribute and play a key role in improving patient safety and strengthening the vigilance of healthcare products. You can read more about the global MedSafetyWeek campaign on the Uppsala Monitoring Centre’s website.

This MedSafetyWeek, we remind you to report suspected adverse drug reactions to a medicine or vaccine directly to the Yellow Card scheme as soon as they arise. Do not wait or rely on someone else to report concerns. Only a suspicion is needed to submit a Yellow Card so, if in doubt, please do complete a report.

About Yellow Card reports

The Yellow Card scheme helps us to monitor the safety of healthcare products once they are on the market. Reporting to the scheme allows the MHRA to identify new adverse effects and gain more information about known adverse effects. By completing a Yellow Card report, you help contribute to the safe use of healthcare products for patients.

Please report any adverse incident associated with a medicine or medical device through the Yellow Card scheme and local reporting systems. Potential problems with medical devices can also be reported.

It is particularly important that all suspected adverse reactions involving Black Triangle medicines are reported. Yellow Card reports can also be made for products such as blood factors and immunoglobulin products, herbal or homeopathic medicines, and e-cigarettes and their refill containers (e-liquids). Read more about the different types of Yellow Card reports on the Yellow Card website.

The Yellow Card scheme has helped to identify numerous safety issues, many of which were not previously linked to a particular healthcare product until Yellow Card reports were received by the MHRA. Read our case studies describing how Yellow Card reports have contributed to patient safety.

Resources for healthcare professionals

More information and resources, such as accredited e-learning modules and materials to help raise awareness locally, are available on the Yellow Card website. Links to new materials to download and print for local promotion and social media are being added to the [MedSafetyWeek campaign page]https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/MedSafetyWeek) ahead of this year’s campaign beginning on 6 November.

Healthcare professionals should also speak to their local Medication Safety Officer (MSO) or one of our six Yellow Card centres to help support the campaign locally and help raise awareness. You can also discuss with your local Medical Device Safety Officer (MDSO) how you can help support the reporting of adverse incidents with medical devices.

Please encourage your colleagues to sign up to receive alerts for Drug Safety Update and other safety information from the MHRA about medicines and medical devices. These messages are also available through the Yellow Card app (download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store).

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 17, issue 3: October 2023: 2.