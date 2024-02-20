Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in January 2024

Letters

In January 2024, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In January 2024, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cozaar 100mg film-coated tablets, EL(24)A/01. Issued: 4 January 2024. Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed the MHRA of an error with the Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) in the listed batches of Cozaar 100mg film-coated tablets. The PIL does not include the most up to date safety information. In Section 2 ‘What you need to know before you take Cozaar’, sub section ‘Cozaar with food and drink’ the following information is missing: ‘Grapefruit juice should be avoided while taking Cozaar.’

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: USV UK Limited, Sugammadex 100 mg/ml solution for injection (2 ml vial), EL(24)A/02. Issued: 18 January 2024. USV UK Limited has informed the MHRA that Sugammadex 100 mg/ml solution for injection (2 ml vial), batch number 35000347, may contain some vials that contain a low volume of solution; less than the label claim of 2 ml. Additional vials may need to be used to supplement the required dosage in line with the requirement of individual patient treatment.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Cadila Pharmaceuticals (UK) Limited, Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets, EL (24)A/03. Issued: 30 January 2024. Crescent Pharma Limited has informed the MHRA regarding an error with the European Article Number (EAN) barcode on the cartons of the above-mentioned batches of Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets distributed by Crescent Pharma Limited. When scanned, the EAN barcode identifies the product as Bicalutamide 150 mg Tablets. Do not use these batches of medicine in robotic or automated dispensing or stocking systems and carry out manual dispensing and stocking, as appropriate.

