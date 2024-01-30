Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Cadila Pharmaceuticals (UK) Limited, Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets, EL (24)A/03
MDR number
MDR 098-01/24
Company name
Cadila Pharmaceuticals (UK) Limited
Product description
Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets PL 45841/0018
Product information
Crescent Pharma Limited has informed the MHRA regarding an error with the European Article Number (EAN) barcode on the cartons of the above-mentioned batches of Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets distributed by Crescent Pharma Limited. When scanned, the EAN barcode identifies the product as Bicalutamide 150 mg Tablets. The other product details on the carton, including the name, strength and pharmaceutical form of the medicine are correct. The Global Trade Item Number (GTIN) code printed on the pack and included in the 2D falsified medicines directive (FMD) barcode is correct.
SNOMED Code: 38419011000001108
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|ET571E3001
|May 2025
|28
|18/10/2023
|ET571E3002
|May 2025
|28
|26/09/2023
|ET571E3003
|May 2025
|28
|13/09/2023
|ET571E3004
|May 2025
|28
|13/09/2023
|ET571E3005
|Jun 2025
|28
|20/11/2023
|ET571E3006
|Jun 2025
|28
|17/01/2024
|ET571E3007
|Jun 2025
|28
|19/12/2023
|ET571E3008
|Jun 2025
|28
|Not yet distributed
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Pantoprazole as sodium sesquihydrate
Advice for healthcare professionals
Product quality of the Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets is not impacted by this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals and recipients of this notification are advised not to use these batches of medicine in robotic or automated dispensing or stocking systems and to carry out manual dispensing and stocking, as appropriate.
The manufacturer has confirmed that the batch that has yet to be distributed will be accompanied by a note explaining the issue to supplement dispensing at pharmacies. These batches will not be repackaged to avoid any supply concerns.
Cadila Pharmaceuticals (UK) Limited and Crescent Pharma Limited have confirmed that all future batches of the product will have the correct EAN barcode.
Advice for patients
No action is needed from patients. The issue is related to the wrong barcode on the cartons of the listed batches of Pantoprazole 40 mg Gastro-Resistant Tablets and will be controlled by the healthcare professional dispensing the medication. The quality of the medication itself is not affected.
Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further information
For medical information enquiries please contact pharmacovigilance-eu@cadilapharma.com or telephone: +44 1217901596
For stock control enquiries please contact info@crescentpharma.com or telephone: 01256 772730
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
