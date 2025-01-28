Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in December 2024

Letters

In December 2024, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

In December 2024, recalls and notifications for medicines were issued on:

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Wockhardt UK Limited, WockAIR 160 microgram/4.5 microgram, inhalation powder, EL(24)A/62. Issued 9 December 2024. Wockhardt UK Limited is recalling this batch as a precautionary measure following the identification of a low number of units which may have a defect in the ‘top case’ resulting in a dose not being able to be dispensed.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Kent Pharma UK, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, EL (24)A/60. Issued 3 December 2024. Kent Pharma UK is recalling a batch of phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5mL oral solution sugar free due to a low phenoxymethylpenicillin assay.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mycophenolate Mofetil 1g/5ml Oral Suspension, EL(24)A/59. Issued 2 December 2024. Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Limited has informed the MHRA that the Press-In-Bottle-Adaptor (PIBA) supplied with the batches listed above may cause the medicine to leak when attempting to withdraw a dose.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Brillpharma Limited, Oxybutynin hydrochloride Brillpharma 2.5 mg/5 ml Oral Solution, EL(24)A/61. Issued 4 December 2024. L M Manufacturing Limited has informed the MHRA that the patient information leaflet (PIL) in the cartons for the batch listed for Oxybutynin hydrochloride Brillpharma 2.5 mg/5 ml Oral Solution include an out of date PIL, dated July 2021.

Class 4 Medicines Notification: Argenx BV, Vyvgart 1000 mg solution for injection, EL (24)A/63. Issued 19 December 2024. Argenx BV have informed MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) in the affected packs incorrectly contains reference to two subcutaneous injection sites. Only subcutaneous injection to the abdomen is permitted.

