Class 3 Medicines Recall: Kent Pharma UK, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, EL (24)A/60
Kent Pharma UK is recalling a batch of phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5mL oral solution sugar free due to a low phenoxymethylpenicillin assay.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-31179592
Company name
Kent Pharma UK
Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, PL 30464/71
SNOMED Code
887811000001107
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|27542
|April 2025
|250mg/5ml
|May 2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: phenoxymethylpenicillin
Brief description of the problem
Kent Pharma UK is recalling the above batch of Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free as a precautionary measure due to a recent low phenoxymethylpenicillin assay result during an ongoing stability study. No other batches are impacted.
Advice for healthcare professional
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact medical@kent-athlone.com
For stock control enquiries please contact customer.service@kent-athlone.com
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
