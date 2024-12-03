DMRC reference number

DMRC-31179592

Company name

Kent Pharma UK

Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, PL 30464/71

SNOMED Code

887811000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 27542 April 2025 250mg/5ml May 2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: phenoxymethylpenicillin

Brief description of the problem

Kent Pharma UK is recalling the above batch of Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free as a precautionary measure due to a recent low phenoxymethylpenicillin assay result during an ongoing stability study. No other batches are impacted.

Advice for healthcare professional

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact medical@kent-athlone.com

For stock control enquiries please contact customer.service@kent-athlone.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Kent Pharma UK, Phenoxymethylpenicillin 250mg/5ml Oral Solution Sugar Free, EL (24)A/60