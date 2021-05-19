Letters and medicine recalls sent to healthcare professionals in April 2021

Letters

In April 2021, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals:

Medicine Recalls and Notifications

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Ennogen Pharma Limited, Trimethoprim 200mg Tablets (PL 40147/0083), EL (21)A/10. A batch of Trimethoprim 200mg tablets is being recalled following complaints of a foreign tablet present in sealed containers. Following investigation, the foreign tablet was confirmed as Ennogen’s 100mg Trimethoprim tablet. Stop supplying the batch immediately, quarantine all remaining stock and return to supplier.

Medical Device Safety Information

Recent MHRA Device Safety Information pages have been published on:

For all of the latest safety notices from the MHRA on drugs and medical devices, see Alerts and recalls for drugs and medical devices.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 14, issue 10: May 2021: 3.