Letters and drug alerts sent to healthcare professionals in April 2020

Emerade: recall of 300 and 500 microgram adrenaline auto-injectors

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Emerade 300 micrograms solution for injection in pre-filled syringe, PL 33616/0014 (EL(20)A/20) – issued 7 April 2020

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Emerade 500 micrograms solution for injection in pre-filled syringe, PL 33616/0014 (EL(20)A/20) – issued 18 May 2020

Pharmaswiss Česka republika s.r.o. (an affiliate of Bausch & Lomb UK Limited) is recalling all unexpired batches of Emerade 300 and 500 microgram auto-injectors (also referred to as pens) from patients due to an error in one component of the auto-injector believed to cause some pens to fail to activate and deliver adrenaline. These alerts follow the recall for Emerade 150 microgram auto-injectors on 4 March 2020.

A patient letter is provided with the alert to be provided to all patients and carers, as appropriate, who have been prescribed Emerade auto-injectors.

While Emerade remains unavailable, alternative devices should be considered for patients. There is evidence to suggest that a single EpiPen (300 microgram) or Jext (300 microgram) pen will be a suitable replacement for a single Emerade 500 microgram pen. This is based on recently available results from a study which compared blood levels of adrenaline following injection of Emerade 500 microgram pens with those following EpiPen 300 microgram or Jext 300 microgram pens.

Safety letters

In April 2020, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals about medicines safety issues:

Supply-related letters – April 2020

In April 2020, the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals to support the supply of medicines in the UK:

Supply-related letters – May 2020

In May 2020 (up to 15 May), the following letters were sent or provided to relevant healthcare professionals to support the supply of medicines in the UK:

Other drug alerts issued in April 2020

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited, various products, EL(20)A/22. Issued 20 April 2020. Due to a machinery defect with the printing line, a small number of packs may not have the batch number and expiry date printed on the outer cartons.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Levofloxacin 500mg Tablets, PL 00289/1047 EL (20)A/21. Issued 16 April 2020. The Product Code/GTIN (PC) number found on the listed batches is incorrect.

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 13, issue 10: May 2020: 4.