Immunomodulatory drugs and pregnancy prevention: temporary advice for management during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Temporary guidance

Thalidomide (Thalidomide Celgene), lenalidomide (Revlimid) and pomalidomide (Imnovid) are teratogenic immunomodulatory drugs with a pregnancy prevention programme.

To enable the shielding of patients who are receiving these medicines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the manufacturer (Celgene) has issued a letter to healthcare professionals informing them of temporary modifications to the pregnancy prevention programmes to facilitate remote consultations, where clinically appropriate.

See MHRA guidance (published 21 May 2020) gov.uk/guidance/immunomodulatory-drugs-temporary-pregnancy-prevention-guidance-during-coronavirus-covid-19

Call for reporting

Healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers are asked to submit all suspected side effect reports using the Yellow Card scheme electronically using:

the Yellow Card website

the Yellow Card app; download now from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store

through some clinical IT systems (EMIS/SystmOne/Vision/MiDatabank)

Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 13, issue 10: May 2020: 3.