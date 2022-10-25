COVID-19 vaccines and medicines: updates for October 2022

Summaries of Yellow Card reporting

We continue to publish the summaries of the Yellow Card reporting for the COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK. The report summarises information received via the Yellow Card scheme and includes other data such as usage of COVID-19 vaccines and relevant epidemiological data. The report is updated regularly to include other safety investigations carried out by the MHRA under the COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Strategy.

We have also recently:

updated the shelf life and storage instructions for Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna) in the Summary of Product Characteristics (sections 6.3 and 6.4) and the Patient Information Leaflet to allow the vaccine to be stored to the range of -50ºC to -15ºC

We previously included summaries of latest COVID-19 information, including in the July 2022, August 2022, and September 2022 issues of Drug Safety Update.

Reporting Yellow Cards

Report suspected side effects to medicines, vaccines and medical device and test kit incidents used in coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and treatment using:

For products under additional monitoring (▼) such as the COVID-19 vaccines, you should report all suspected adverse side effects. This will allow the MHRA to identify new safety information for these products.

When reporting please provide as much information as possible, including information about medical history, any concomitant medications, onset timing, and treatment dates, and for vaccines, the product brand name and batch number.

You may be contacted following submission of a Yellow Card report so that we can gather additional relevant information for the assessment of the report. These contributions form an important part of our understanding of suspected side effects.

