COVID-19 vaccines and medicines: updates for November 2021

Approval of Lagevrio (molnupiravir)

We have approved Lagevrio (molnupiravir), following a rigorous review of its safety, quality and effectiveness by us and the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), making it the first oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19 to be approved.

Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease.

Lagevrio works by interfering with the virus’ replication. Based on the clinical trial data, Lagevrio is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection and so we recommend its use as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of symptoms onset.

Molnupiravir has been authorised for use in people who have mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. Such risk factors include obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes mellitus, or heart disease.

Summaries of Yellow Card reporting and other recent MHRA publications

We continue to publish the summaries of the Yellow Card reporting for the COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK. The report summarises information received via the Yellow Card scheme and will be published regularly to include other safety investigations carried out by the MHRA under the COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Strategy.

We have also recently:

