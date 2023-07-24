Codeine linctus: public consultation on the proposal to reclassify to a prescription-only medicine
We have launched a public consultation on the proposal to reclassify codeine linctus to a prescription-only medicine.
About the consultation:
- we are consulting on the reclassification of codeine linctus to a prescription-only medicine – access the consultation
- codeine linctus is an oral solution or syrup with the active ingredient codeine phosphate and is used to stop an unproductive or dry cough
- the consultation has been launched in response to multiple Yellow Card reports that codeine linctus is being used recreationally for its opioid effects, rather than for its intended use as a cough suppressant
- this medication is currently licensed as a pharmacy medicine, meaning that it is available to purchase over the counter in pharmacies. If reclassified as a prescription-only medicine, all strengths of codeine linctus will only be available upon presentation of a prescription
Responding to the consultation
Healthcare professionals and all members of the public are asked their views on whether cough medicines containing the opioid codeine should become a prescription-only medicine or should remain available to purchase over the counter in pharmacies. Your views will help us to gather important information on your experiences and make an informed decision on the best way to minimise risks associated with misuse.
The codeine linctus consultation is open until 15 August 2023 – access the consultation.
Read more in our press release.
Article citation: Drug Safety Update volume 16, issue 12: July 2023: 2.