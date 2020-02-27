Tympanic thermometers – revision of the calibration frequency of Cardinal Health Genius 2 and Genius 3 models

MDA number

MDA/2020/009

Summary

Manufactured by Cardinal Health – calibration period revised to 25 weeks instead of yearly to ensure these thermometers remain within their accuracy range and reduce the risk of misdiagnosis or delay in treatment.

Action

Inspect your inventory for the affected product codes, serial numbers and date of manufacture – see the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice for details.

If you DO have access to a Genius checker/calibrator, calibrate all affected Genius thermometers.

Following calibration, contact your Cardinal Health representative to arrange for a software update on your Genius checker/calibrator.

Once the updated Genius checker/calibrator has been returned to your organisation, recalibrate all thermometers.

If you DO NOT have access to a Genius checker/calibrator, contact your Cardinal Health representative.

Amend your procedures to reflect the change in frequency of calibration and ensure that the latest versions of the instructions for use are available.

Return the acknowledgment form in the Appendix to Cardinal Health.

Action by

Healthcare professionals who use these devices.

Deadlines for actions

Actions underway: 12 March 2020

Actions complete: 23 April 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA

Device details

Device Identifier GTIN:

Genius 2 Tympanic Thermometer – 20884521099798

Genius 3 Tympanic Thermometer – 10884521738522

Manufacturer item code Description Affected product 303000 Genius 2 Tympanic Thermometer (discontinued) All product manufactured after 01 October 2016, Serial Numbers N16598087 and above 303013 Genius 3 Tympanic Thermometer All product manufactured after 04 December 2017, Serial Numbers N17700101 and above

Background

Cardinal Health issued a Field Safety Notice but have had a poor response from end users acknowledging its receipt.

Cardinal Health Tel: 00800 844 77 384 option 2 / 020 3795 9970 option 2

GMB-CASHEL-RA@cardinalhealth.com

Distribution

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland) CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff

NHS England area teams

CAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff

General practice managers

General practice nurses

General practitioners

Independent distribution

Establishments registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) (England only)

Please note: CQC and OFSTED do not distribute these alerts. Independent healthcare providers and social care providers can sign up to receive MDAs directly from the Central Alerting System (CAS) by sending an email to: safetyalerts@mhra.gov.uk and requesting this facility.

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/009 or 2019/010/031/291/004.

Technical aspects Dr Philip Davenport or Andy Marsden, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 6461 / 7205 Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects Devices Clinical Team, MHRA Tel: 020 3080 7274 Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland) Tel: 028 9052 3868 Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website. Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland Tel: 0131 275 7575 Email: nss.iric@nhs.net To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website: how to report an adverse incident

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510 Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

Download document:Tympanic thermometers – revision of the calibration frequency of Cardinal Health Genius 2 and Genius 3 models