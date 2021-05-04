Recall of BD Venflon Pro safety IV cannula

Becton Dickinson (BD) has identified an issue with specific lots of BD Venflon Pro Safety (VPS) Needle Protected IV Cannulae after identifying an increase in reports of leakage from the injection port.

BD has issued an updated Field Safety Notice (FSN) and is recalling all products sterilised by ethylene oxide (EtO). It does not affect products sterilised by electron beam. Check the FSN for affected product codes and details on how to identify sterilisation methods used.

Risk involved with using affected product

There is a risk of blood or fluid loss from the injection port, which can result in serious harm if undetected.

Reported issues to date include:

minor to severe blood loss

delay to treatment

failure of cannula leading to replacement

non-delivery of critical medications

Information from the manufacturer indicates an increased risk with larger cannulae and if the devices are used in combination with rapid pressurised fluid infusers.

Actions for NHS Trusts or equivalent and private healthcare providers