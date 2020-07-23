Philips sterilizable defibrillator internal paddles (specific models) – may fail to deliver therapy if pre-use checks are not followed

Action

Note: This is a targeted MDA, sent via the Central Alerting System (CAS), to organisations in England supplied with these devices.

Different distribution arrangements may apply in the Devolved Administrations.

Identify devices affected by the manufacturer’s Field Safety Notice.

Check all paddles between each usage, in accordance with the instructions for use, to confirm they are safe and ready for use. The checks include mechanical check, visual inspection, functional check and continuity check.

If the device fails one or more of these checks, remove it from service and replace the paddles.

Report suspected or actual adverse events involving these devices through your local incident reporting system and/or your national incident reporting authority as appropriate: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales. You should also report directly to manufacturers if your local or national systems do not.

Action by

All medical, nursing and technical staff involved in the use and maintenance of these devices.

Deadlines for actions (same as CAS deadlines)

Actions underway: 06 August 2020

Actions complete: 20 August 2020

Medical Device Safety Officers (in England): ask the manufacturer to add you to their distribution list for field safety notices (FSNs). This is to help with reconciliation.

Remember: if your organisation receives an FSN from a manufacturer, always act on it. Do not wait for a communication from MHRA.

Device details

Model numbers of affected devices:

M1741A

M1742A

M1743A

M1744A

M4741A

M4742A

M4743A

M4744A

Philips Customer Care Service Centre



Tel: 0870 532 9741

Email: safetynoticeuki@philips.com

Quote FSN number: FSN86100197A

Distribution

Affected organisations will receive this alert via the Central Alerting System (CAS).

If you are responsible for cascading these alerts in your organisation, these are our suggested distribution lists.

Trusts (NHS boards in Scotland)

CAS and NICAS liaison officers for onward distribution to all relevant staff including:

Cardiothoracic departments

Cardiothoracic surgeons

Cardiothoracic surgery directors

Operating department practitioners

Sterile services departments

Theatre managers

Theatre nurses

Theatres

Enquiries

England

Send enquiries about this notice to MHRA, quoting reference number MDA/2020/022 or 2020/004/023/291/002.

Technical aspects

Paul Sandhu, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 6000 Email: DSS-TM@mhra.gov.uk

Clinical aspects

Devices Clinical Team, MHRA



Tel: 020 3080 7274

Email: dct@mhra.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in England use the Yellow Card reporting page.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre (NIAIC), CMO Group, Department of Health (Northern Ireland)



Tel: 028 9052 3868

Email: niaic@health-ni.gov.uk

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Northern Ireland use the forms on the website. Alerts in Northern Ireland are distributed via the NICAS system.

Scotland

Incident Reporting and Investigation Centre (IRIC), Health Facilities Scotland, NHS National Services Scotland



Tel: 0131 275 7575

Email: nss.iric@nhs.net

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Scotland, email IRIC to request a webform account. For more information, or if you can’t access the webform, visit the website.

Wales

Population Healthcare Division, Welsh Government



Tel: 03000 255278 or 03000 255510

Email: Haz-Aic@gov.wales

To report an adverse incident involving a medical device in Wales, use the Yellow Card reporting page and follow specific advice for reporting in Wales in MDA/2004/054 (Wales).

Download document

