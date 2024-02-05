Paclitaxel coated devices (PCD) used in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease: update to previous MHRA guidance on use. Where indicated, PCD can be considered as a treatment option for both critical limb ischaemia (CLI) and intermittent claudication (IC) patients. (DSI/2024/001)

Devices Details

Device Name: Paclitaxel coated devices (PCD) used in the treatment of lower limb vascular stenosis / peripheral arterial disease (PAD)

Affected lot numbers/serial numbers: All makes / models

Manufactured by: Various

Explanation of identified safety issue

Summary

The MHRA has updated our previous guidance (DSI/2022/003) on the use of paclitaxel coated devices (PCD) in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). The MHRA conducted an extensive review of the most recent published literature and sought the advice of the Interim Devices Working Group (IDWG) and invited experts. Following this review, the MHRA has updated its previous advice on PCD to remove restrictions on indication, dose, and repeated exposure.

Where indicated, PCD can be considered a treatment option in patients with critical limb ischaemia (CLI) or intermittent claudication (IC).

Previous MHRA advice relating to the use of the lowest dose PCDs available and to avoid/reduce repeated exposure of paclitaxel coated devices is withdrawn.

Adverse incidents should be reported nationally, and follow-up data should be captured via the NVR Data Entry System/VSQIP. In England this should also be reported to the Outcomes and Registries Programme (ORP).

Background

In January 2019, an independent Expert Advisory Group (EAG) was formed to advise the MHRA on the safety of paclitaxel coated devices (PCD). More specifically, the aim was to review the relationship between PCD and increased mortality, including consideration of the robustness of the statistics of the studies reviewed and provide MHRA with recommendations regarding whether the risk/benefit profile justifies continued use of PCD.

Following additional recommendations received from the EAG, the MHRA last updated its advice on PCD in (DSI/2022/003) in April 2022.

In December 2018, an aggregate level meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials by Katsanos reported an increased risk of death at two- and five-years following use of paclitaxel coated balloons and stents in patients treated for symptomatic femoropopliteal disease1. A further systematic review and study-level meta-analysis by Katsanos in 2020 also reported a reduced amputation free survival at 12 months in patients who received PCD compared to uncoated devices2.

The EAG highlighted limitations of the existing studies, the lack of a mechanism of action to explain the mortality signal and the lack of long-term data which hampered the robustness of the results. The EAG advised that use of PCD should be restricted in patients with mild PAD. In June 2019 the MHRA published both the EAG report and the advice to clinicians through a Medical Device Alert.

In December 2023, new long-term data was published3 which was comprehensively reviewed by the MHRA alongside other existing studies. In January 2024, the MHRA sought the advice of the Interim Devices Working Group (IDWG) on whether the new data supported a revision of the current restrictions on the use of PCD.

The IDWG advised that the new studies did not support a statistically significant increased risk of harm associated with the use of PCD when used to treat patients with PAD irrespective of disease type, severity, or another associated variable. The IDWG advised that the previous advice to use the lowest dose PCD available and avoid/reduce repeated exposure to PCD should be withdrawn.

Actions for healthcare professionals

Paclitaxel coated devices (PCD) can be considered (where indicated) as a clinical treatment option for patients experiencing peripheral arterial disease (PAD), including patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) or intermittent claudication (IC)

Previous MHRA advice relating to the use of the lowest dose PCD available and to avoid/reduce repeated exposure of paclitaxel coated devices is withdrawn

Routine patient follow-up should continue as per standard of care

Direct any suspected adverse incidents associated with PCD to your national reporting system. Healthcare professionals should report incidents: in England and Wales to the Yellow Card scheme or via the Yellow Card app in Scotland to Incident Reporting & Investigation Centre (IRIC) and their local incident recording system in Northern Ireland to the Northern Ireland Adverse Incident Centre and their local incident recording system

When reporting suspected adverse incidents, please include the following information: details of the device, including manufacturer, model, and batch number details of problems with the device and when the problems started

To assist with the capture of long-term, high quality follow-up outcomes data for possible future evaluation, please ensure details are completed utilising the National Vascular Registry (NVR) and also the Outcomes and Registries Programme (ORP) for follow-up outcomes in England. NVR Data Entry System/VSQIP Outcomes and Registries Programme (ORP)



Actions for patients

The advice in this notice is aimed at the healthcare professionals and teams who are responsible for providing and monitoring medical devices used to treat peripheral arterial disease

No new safety concerns have been identified for patients

If you or somebody in your care has received one of these devices and are concerned, please contact your GP, or your local vascular services / consultant for advice

Stakeholder engagement

The MHRA has consulted with the Interim Devices Working Group (IDWG) and invited external experts as well as with NHS England and representatives from the Scottish and Welsh Governments and Departments of Health Northern Ireland.

Paclitaxel coated devices (PCD) used in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease: update to previous MHRA guidance on use. Where indicated, PCD can be considered as a treatment option for both critical limb ischaemia (CLI) and intermittent claudication (IC) patients. (DSI/2024/001)

References