Medical device alerts archived in September 2021
Following our latest review of medical device alerts, we have archived the ones listed below.
|Reference
|Title
|MDA/2005/067
|Guidant INSIGNIA and NEXUS implantable pacemakers
|MDA/2005/070
|Guidant INSIGNIA and NEXUS implantable pacemakers
|MDA/2005/072
|Medtronic Sigma®Implantable Pacemakers: specific model numbers
|MDA/2006/055
|Handpieces used with oral / maxillofacial surgery drills
|MDA/2009/014
|UNISTAT L floor stand for diagnostic X-ray and superficial X-ray therapy systems. Manufactured by MECALL Srl
|MDA/2009/023
|Zenith® Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Endovascular Grafts and associated H&L-B One-ShotTM Introduction Systems. Manufactured by Cook Medical Incorporated
|MDA/2009/028
|Goldmann applanation tonometer prism. Manufactured by Haag-Streit Ag
|MDA/2010/023
|Intracranial stent: SILK artery reconstruction device manufactured by Balt Extrusion and distributed in the UK by Pyramed Ltd
|MDA/2010/050
|Implantable vagus nerve stimulators (VNS)
|MDA/2010/094
|Umbilical cord clamp. All makes and models
|MDA/2011/075
|Headrests attachment to operating tables with connection fixture: 1002.65A0 or 1002.65S0. Manufactured by Maquet Ltd
|MDA/2012/072
|AlboGraft polyester vascular graft. Manufactured by LeMaitre. All lots
|MDA/2012/079
|Defibrillators, Non Implantable External Defibrillator
|MDA/2013/004
|Infusion pumps: Plum A+ single channel infuser systems
|MDA/2013/020
|Acrobat Swing (AC Swing) arm. Manufactured by Ondal. Supplied by various companies to support operating lights and monitors. Delivered from 1999 to 2008 inclusive
|MDA/2013/044
|Implantable screw: MatrixMANDIBLE, MatrixNEURO, MatrixMlDFACE and matrixORTHOGNATHlCS. Manufactured by Synthes GmbH. Specific lot numbers affected
|MDA/2013/052
|HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator. Manufactured by Philips Healthcare. Model numbers: M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M3536MC, M3536M2, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6. Affected serial numbers from US00100100 to US00565942 inclusive
|MDA/2014/014
|Samaritan® public access defibrillator Model: PAD 500P. Manufactured by HeartSine Technologies. Specific serial numbers affected
|MDA/2014/040
|LIFEPAK® 1000 defibrillator. Manufactured by Physio-Control. All serial numbers.
|MDA/2015/006
|Medical devices supplied by Atrium Medical a subsidiary of Maquet
|MDA/2015/010
|PadPro and R2 multifunction electrodes - risk of delay to shock
|MDA/2015/027
|Steel cannula infusion sets manufactured by Unomedical a/s
|MDA/2015/029
|All Accu-Chek® Insight insulin pumps. Manufactured by Roche Diabetes Care
|MDA/2016/018
|Automatic external defibrillator (AED) LIFEPAK CR Plus and LIFEPAK EXPRESS – risk of failure to deliver a shock
|MDA/2017/001
|Lung Ventilators
|MDA/2017/002
|Reflection® dead blow mallet (all batches) – risk of exposure to lead particles
|MDA/2017/004
|CARDIOSAVE Hybrid intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) and CARDIOSAVE Rescue IABP – damaged lithium ion batteries may give off smoke, a bad smell or produce sparks
|MDA/2017/007
|LMA® MAD Nasal™ intranasal mucosal atomization device – might not deliver a fully atomised plume of medication
|MDA/2017/008
|LMA® mucosal atomization devices - topical anaesthesia may not be delivered in a fully atomised spray
|MDA/2017/009
|BD Plastipak 100ml catheter tip syringe with Luer slip adaptor, specific lots – risk of leakage and delayed therapy
Published 2 September 2021