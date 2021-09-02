Medical device alerts archived in September 2021

Following our latest review of medical device alerts, we have archived the ones listed below.

Reference Title
MDA/2005/067 Guidant INSIGNIA and NEXUS implantable pacemakers
MDA/2005/070 Guidant INSIGNIA and NEXUS implantable pacemakers
MDA/2005/072 Medtronic Sigma®Implantable Pacemakers: specific model numbers
MDA/2006/055 Handpieces used with oral / maxillofacial surgery drills
MDA/2009/014 UNISTAT L floor stand for diagnostic X-ray and superficial X-ray therapy systems. Manufactured by MECALL Srl
MDA/2009/023 Zenith® Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Endovascular Grafts and associated H&L-B One-ShotTM Introduction Systems. Manufactured by Cook Medical Incorporated
MDA/2009/028 Goldmann applanation tonometer prism. Manufactured by Haag-Streit Ag
MDA/2010/023 Intracranial stent: SILK artery reconstruction device manufactured by Balt Extrusion and distributed in the UK by Pyramed Ltd
MDA/2010/050 Implantable vagus nerve stimulators (VNS)
MDA/2010/094 Umbilical cord clamp. All makes and models
MDA/2011/075 Headrests attachment to operating tables with connection fixture: 1002.65A0 or 1002.65S0. Manufactured by Maquet Ltd
MDA/2012/072 AlboGraft polyester vascular graft. Manufactured by LeMaitre. All lots
MDA/2012/079 Defibrillators, Non Implantable External Defibrillator
MDA/2013/004 Infusion pumps: Plum A+ single channel infuser systems
MDA/2013/020 Acrobat Swing (AC Swing) arm. Manufactured by Ondal. Supplied by various companies to support operating lights and monitors. Delivered from 1999 to 2008 inclusive
MDA/2013/044 Implantable screw: MatrixMANDIBLE, MatrixNEURO, MatrixMlDFACE and matrixORTHOGNATHlCS. Manufactured by Synthes GmbH. Specific lot numbers affected
MDA/2013/052 HeartStart MRx Monitor/Defibrillator. Manufactured by Philips Healthcare. Model numbers: M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M3536MC, M3536M2, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6. Affected serial numbers from US00100100 to US00565942 inclusive
MDA/2014/014 Samaritan® public access defibrillator Model: PAD 500P. Manufactured by HeartSine Technologies. Specific serial numbers affected
MDA/2014/040 LIFEPAK® 1000 defibrillator. Manufactured by Physio-Control. All serial numbers.
MDA/2015/006 Medical devices supplied by Atrium Medical a subsidiary of Maquet
MDA/2015/010 PadPro and R2 multifunction electrodes - risk of delay to shock
MDA/2015/027 Steel cannula infusion sets manufactured by Unomedical a/s
MDA/2015/029 All Accu-Chek® Insight insulin pumps. Manufactured by Roche Diabetes Care
MDA/2016/018 Automatic external defibrillator (AED) LIFEPAK CR Plus and LIFEPAK EXPRESS – risk of failure to deliver a shock
MDA/2017/001 Lung Ventilators
MDA/2017/002 Reflection® dead blow mallet (all batches) – risk of exposure to lead particles
MDA/2017/004 CARDIOSAVE Hybrid intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) and CARDIOSAVE Rescue IABP – damaged lithium ion batteries may give off smoke, a bad smell or produce sparks
MDA/2017/007 LMA® MAD Nasal™ intranasal mucosal atomization device – might not deliver a fully atomised plume of medication
MDA/2017/008 LMA® mucosal atomization devices - topical anaesthesia may not be delivered in a fully atomised spray
MDA/2017/009 BD Plastipak 100ml catheter tip syringe with Luer slip adaptor, specific lots – risk of leakage and delayed therapy
