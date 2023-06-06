List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 29 May to 2 June 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

Full Vision: Trackmaster Treadmills

19 May 2023

Cardiopulmonary stress exercise treadmill

MHRA reference: 5289728

Getinge: Heater Cooler Unit HCU 40

15 May 2023

Heat exchanger, Heart-Lung bypass

Model: 701044054

MHRA reference: 5295199

Intersurgical: Superset Fixed Elbow Catheter Mount 22F-22M/15F

31 May 2023

Catheter mount, single-use

MHRA reference: 5288062

Löwenstein Medical Technology: LUISA, TIVAN LS, Life One (LM150TD)

4 May 2023

MHRA reference: 5294307

Medtronic: HeartWare Ventricular Assist System

June 2023

Implantable Ventricular Circulatory Assist System

Model: 1650DE

MHRA reference: 5294025

Philips: Incisive CT, CT3500

10 April 2023

Full-body CT system

Model: 728143, 728144, 728148, 728149, 728134

MHRA reference: 5182406

QIAGEN: QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel

May 2023

A collection of reagents and other associated

MHRA reference: 5294433

Published 6 June 2023