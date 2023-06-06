List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 29 May to 2 June 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
View a list of FSNs published since January 2020
View FSNs since November 2014. FSNs before this date are on the National Archives website
Full Vision: Trackmaster Treadmills
19 May 2023
Cardiopulmonary stress exercise treadmill
MHRA reference: 5289728
Getinge: Heater Cooler Unit HCU 40
15 May 2023
Heat exchanger, Heart-Lung bypass
Model: 701044054
MHRA reference: 5295199
Intersurgical: Superset Fixed Elbow Catheter Mount 22F-22M/15F
31 May 2023
Catheter mount, single-use
MHRA reference: 5288062
Löwenstein Medical Technology: LUISA, TIVAN LS, Life One (LM150TD)
4 May 2023
MHRA reference: 5294307
Medtronic: HeartWare Ventricular Assist System
June 2023
Implantable Ventricular Circulatory Assist System
Model: 1650DE
MHRA reference: 5294025
Philips: Incisive CT, CT3500
10 April 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728143, 728144, 728148, 728149, 728134
MHRA reference: 5182406
QIAGEN: QIAstat-Dx Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel
May 2023
A collection of reagents and other associated
MHRA reference: 5294433