List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 May 2023

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
31 May 2023
6 June 2023 — See all updates
Field safety notice
29 May 2023

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

B Braun: FV004R – Tunnelling Instrument

22 May 2023

Disposable tunnelling instrument

Model: FV004R

MHRA reference: 5241364

Cytocell: RET Breakapart Probe

22 May 2023

Nucleic acid hybridization detection IVD, probe

MHRA reference: 5240065

L&R Medical: Activa

08 November 2022

Compression/pressure sock/stocking, reusable

Model: Thigh length open toe

MHRA reference: 5239954

Philips: Patient Information Center iX Brand

22 May 2023

Model: 866389,866390

MHRA reference: 5239905

Philips: Incisive CT

2023-PD-CTAMI-105 22 May 2023

Full-body CT system

Model: 728143, 728146, 728148, 728149

MHRA reference: 5240818

Published 31 May 2023
  1. The date range for the FSNs has been corrected from 29 May-02 June 2023 to 22-26 May 2023. The correct date range for the FSNs is 22 to 26 May 2023.

  2. PRODUCT CORRECTION: The FSN pertains to B Braun: Caiman Entry Updated to: B Braun: FV004R – Tunnelling Instrument.

  3. First published.