List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 22 to 26 May 2023
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
B Braun: FV004R – Tunnelling Instrument
22 May 2023
Disposable tunnelling instrument
Model: FV004R
MHRA reference: 5241364
Cytocell: RET Breakapart Probe
22 May 2023
Nucleic acid hybridization detection IVD, probe
MHRA reference: 5240065
L&R Medical: Activa
08 November 2022
Compression/pressure sock/stocking, reusable
Model: Thigh length open toe
MHRA reference: 5239954
Philips: Patient Information Center iX Brand
22 May 2023
Model: 866389,866390
MHRA reference: 5239905
Philips: Incisive CT
2023-PD-CTAMI-105 22 May 2023
Full-body CT system
Model: 728143, 728146, 728148, 728149
MHRA reference: 5240818
Last updated 6 June 2023 + show all updates
The date range for the FSNs has been corrected from 29 May-02 June 2023 to 22-26 May 2023. The correct date range for the FSNs is 22 to 26 May 2023.
PRODUCT CORRECTION: The FSN pertains to B Braun: Caiman Entry Updated to: B Braun: FV004R – Tunnelling Instrument.
First published.