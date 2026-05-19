Kimal Procedure Packs containing recalled components: Namic Angiographic Syringe with the risk of syringe disconnection; Namic Manifolds with the risk of foreign particulates. Important guidance for use in emergency situations (DSI/2026/002)

Summary

The Namic Angiographic Control Syringes with RA (‘Namic RA syringes’), and the Namic White Star Off Handle Manifold (‘Namic White Star Manifolds’) are components supplied in certain Kimal procedure packs distributed in the UK and used by healthcare professionals in the UK primarily for diagnostic and interventional cardiology and radiology procedures.

Since April 2026, Medline International France and Kimal PLC have identified potential safety issues with these devices and have issued field safety notices to all affected hospitals in the UK advising that they should not be used except in emergency situations.

The rotating adaptor in affected Namic syringes may unscrew (become loose) during use, due to a manufacturing issue that causes a loose connection and/or full disconnection between the syringe and the manifold.

There may be a risk of foreign particulates within the fluid pathway of affected Namic Manifolds.

Replacement Namic Manifolds are expected to be available from June 2026 onwards, but this is not guaranteed. Healthcare professionals who consider continued use of the impacted products within the Kimal procedure packs necessary should carefully assess and implement the following risk mitigation measures when using the impacted products.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals: identify whether your site uses Kimal procedure packs containing the Namic RA syringes and/or Namic Manifolds primarily for diagnostic or interventional cardiology or radiology procedures

check your stock and identify any affected products

as outlined in FSN 2026/004/017/601/048 and FSN 2026/004/017/601/053, apply the provided over-labels to the identified procedure packs. Customers must follow the instructions within the FSNs to obtain the labels from the manufacturer. The labels state that affected syringes and manifolds must be removed and discarded from further use

remove and destroy all affected products unless there is no alternative and the use is unavoidable

in emergency situations , where the use of the Namic RA syringe and Namic manifold is required for a specific procedure, where there are no alternative devices available, and delaying the procedure would place the patient at significantly increased risk, the use of these devices may be considered as a last resort

, where the use of the Namic RA syringe and Namic manifold is required for a specific procedure, where there are no alternative devices available, and delaying the procedure would place the patient at significantly increased risk, the use of these devices may be considered as a last resort ensure systems are in place for healthcare professionals to undertake the following actions For Namic RA syringe: In exceptional circumstances where the use of affected syringes is required, where no alternative device is available, use the Namic RA syringe with caution and vigilance and follow the manufacturer’s instructions below: perform manual stabilisation of syringe-to-manifold connections and continuous monitoring during setup and throughout the entire procedure to ensure the connections are secure

all connections should be finger tightened. However, be careful not to over-tighten as this can cause cracks and leaks to occur

verify that there is no leakage by aspirating, and checking to see that air is not entering the system

examine the device carefully for entrapped air and fully de-bubble prior to injection If the Namic RA syringe unscrews and causes a loose connection or disconnects during procedural setup or during the procedure, follow the additional instructions provided in FSN 2026/004/017/601/048. For Namic White Star handle manifold: In emergency situations, the use of the Namic Manifold may be considered as a last resort. In those cases, undertake the steps listed to flush out the Namic Manifold and associated tubing prior to use: (i) ensure additional packs of kits are available for the emergency procedure, to allow for replacements, in the event that a defective manifold is identified

(ii) prior to use, completely disconnect the manifold from all tubing, lines, and accessories so it is fully separated

(iii) flush sterile saline through each port and stopcock of the manifold, one at a time, allowing the fluid to drain into a separate sterile container

(iv) visually inspect the fluid in the container for signs of particulate matter

(v) dispose of all flushed fluid and the container as clinical waste

(vi) once completed, proceed with full procedural set-up in accordance with standard practice inspection of manifolds should be undertaken in line with the local procedures and appropriate environmental conditions. Where particulate matter is observed during inspection, discard and replace the manifold

document the justifications for use of the affected Namic manifold in the patient’s medical records

a specific recommended flushing procedure has not been validated by Medline. However, the above-mentioned flushing recommendations are intended as a risk mitigation step, and have been agreed by stakeholders including NHSE National Clinical Directors and Specialty advisors. Healthcare organisations should note there is no evidence that the residual risk will be completely eliminated, even if the above flush recommendations are undertaken

ensure that your organisation’s risk register is updated to reflect the need for ongoing use of the manifolds/syringes, if no alternative measures are available

report any cases of syringe unscrewing or visible particulate with the manifold through the Yellow Card system, or if in Scotland through the Incident Reporting & Investigation Centre (IRIC)

Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients: ensure patients and/or relatives are informed of the potential risk and consent is documented in accordance with GMC professional standards

Advice for Distributors: ensure the safety message is provided to all end customers, with a request to share with the appropriate departments

liaise with the manufacturer to ensure customers receive the over-labels

Explanation of identified safety issue

The Namic RA syringes and the Namic Manifold are produced by Medline and supplied in Kimal procedure packs, under both Kimal and Medline CE marking.

Namic RA Syringes

Namic RA syringes are used for intra-arterial or intravenous administration of radiographic contrast media. If unscrewing occurs, loose connection or disconnection from the manifold can lead to biohazard exposure, blood loss, infection and air embolism which can result in serious injury or death.

Namic Manifolds

Namic Manifolds are intended to be used in fluid management and/or invasive pressure monitoring systems, such as haemodynamic pressure monitoring, and intra-arterial or IV administration of water based solutions, or radiographic contrast media.

Medline became aware of a risk of foreign particulates being present within the Namic manifolds which can, under certain conditions, lead to delay in patient care, embolisms or, in rare instances, death. The cause of the defect is due to localised plastic from the Star Off Handles, shearing during assembly into the manifolds, creating a risk of loose particulates in the fluid path. The size of the particulates ranges from approximately 0.19 mm2- 0.25 mm2, and an example is illustrated in Figure 1.

Based on the review of currently available post market surveillance data, there have been no reported events resulting in embolism or death within the UK.

The MHRA is continuing our investigation on the safety issues. Any changes to the current advice will be communicated to users as soon as possible and posted onto our website.

Reporting advice

Healthcare professionals should report incidents involving medical devices:

in England and Wales to the Yellow Card website or via the Yellow Card app

in Scotland to Incident Reporting & Investigation Centre (IRIC) and their local incident recording system

in Northern Ireland to the Yellow Card website in accordance with your organisation’s medical device policies and procedures

Download Document

Kimal Procedure Packs containing recalled components: Namic Angiographic Syringe with the risk of syringe disconnection; Namic Manifolds with the risk of foreign particulates. Important guidance for use in emergency situations (DSI/2026/002)

Additional information

You can sign up to receive email updates on alerts and device safety information from the MHRA.

You can sign up to receive our monthly roundup of safety communications.

For any enquiries, please contact info@mhra.gov.uk

Stakeholder engagement:

DHSC National Supply Disruption Resilience

NHS England

NHS Patient Safety Team and Clinical Reference Group

Public Services Delivery Scotland

NI Health Estates Directorate

NHS Wales

Interim Devices Working Group

NHS Supply Chain

Appendix - Affected Kimal Product Codes

Table 1 - Kimal Procedure Packs containing a White Star Off Handled Manifold.

Kimal reference: GLB101838.

Procedure Pack Ref Batches IE-K38863 23F0721 23E0834 23E0805 24K0854 24A0706 24G0191 24J0790 25A0820 25E0650 24L0576 24L0577 25C0558 25K0265 25D0693 26C0286 26D0478 IE-K70443 23M0214 K20108 23C0208 23H0227 25A0384 24F0316 24A0964 25G0114 25H0787 25K0482 26D0061 K26263 24C0756 25D0322 24K0316 24F0487 24A0163 25F0788 25K0719 K26275 23K0138 23B0655 23F0416 23D0252 23H0215 24J0202 24G0810 24L0588 25B0401 24K0682 23A0254 24D0124 24B0685 23L0570 24A0367 24F0159 25F0790 25D0061 25H0693 25K0271 25E0606 26B0638 25M0590 K26291 23K0365 23E0086 23H0979 23G0143 23D0163 24M0088 25D0641 24B0464 24E0805 23M0585 25B0229 24J0705 24H0183 24D0269 25H0325 25F0532 25M0243 26B0107 25K0133 26D0072 K26312 23H0747 23F0223 23L0083 23D0253 24H0230 24K0921 25B0654 24E0807 24C0173 23J0279 25E0939 25H0176 26A0518 26C0658 K26317 23G0909 23J0721 23G0096 23E0547 23D0056 24K0205 24L0824 24H0704 25A0151 25B0551 24C0620 24D0127 24B0688 24E0864 23L0462 24A0318 24A0458 24G0335 25G0812 25H0177 25E0880 25D0018 25E0198 25M0457 25K0721 26A0690 26D0502 26D0073 K32169 23F0227 25B0662 24J0214 24C0319 25E0664 25H0180 26D0506 K37267 23C0698 23E0348 23B0773 23H0760 24A0866 25B0673 24G0530 24L0602 24B0657 25E0944 26A0298 26D0514 K38575 23F0575 23H0478 23L0584 23D0068 23F0301 25D0500 24L0606 25A0159 24E0259 24G0340 23M0138 23M0592 25G0130 25E0672 25G0770 25M0247 26C0164 26D0517 K46990 23C0363 23J0851 23F0583 23B0183 23H0606 23D0625 24J0855 25C0320 24F0425 24L0621 25A0664 24C0643 24F0409 23L0296 24D0289 24B0544 23M0556 24E0082 25D0729 25J0330 25K0156 25G0148 25F0128 25M0493 26B0298 26D0521 K50518A 23G0774 23B0685 23D0499 25B0597 24K0502 25A0169 24H0136 24A1037 23K0523 23M0363 24E0513 24C0384 24F0172 26A0365 25G0328 25E0044 26D0523 26D0308 K56729 23E0321 23C0663 23K0397 23F0730 23G0768 25A0680 24F0181 24L0155 23M0035 24C1016 25E0050 25G0578 26A0310 25K0631 26D0531 K74893 26A0282 26B0324 25J0817 26D0552 SPIRE50760 23G0697 23D0187 25A0966 24J0743 23A0435 23L0651 24A0453 25E0901 25K0192 26C0720

Table 2 - Appendix: Kimal Procedure Packs containing a White Star Off Handled Manifold, with Medline as the manufacturer.

Medline references: FSN26/02 and FSN26/06.

Procedure Pack Ref Batches GB-FT3610/P1 23J0445 23C0561 23K0881 23D0665 23G0772 23F0311 24L0559 25C0557 25A0818 24J0174 23B0083 24C0126 24E0480 24A0361 24F0695 24C0739 25E0620 25G0481 25J0580 25M0307 25L0311 26C0130 H7496066087100 0000088673 0000099418 45046105 45046116 45359587 45359611 45816376 45816450 45844244 46029188 46075808 46077795 46155545 46162658 46234205 46692019 47116940 47116949 47637221 48278206 48302742 48303118 48518422 48518426 48518429 48859705 49033062 49033065 49666525 49666528 49666529 50529926 51192401 51454938 51760960 52283474 52944513 52944522 53154438 53511385 H749606608712 24102550 24102551 45359664 45606422 45655074 45660278 45816356 45816447 45942857 46075749 46075750 46075851 46077353 46077474 46155544 48882154 H7496066087151 (606608715) 0000093692 0000097085 0000097373 0000097381 0000098309 0000098801 0000109605 0000109899 0000110309 0000111280 0000112437 0000178865 H749606608719 (606608719) 0000103520 0000106382 0000108059 0000108726 0000109029 0000115723 0000115834 0000115846 0000124920 0000126207 H965606000811 (60600081) 0000106385 0000107518 0000108723 0000109980 0000112277 0000114686 0000148431 0000160080 0000166425 0000176828 H9656062091231 (NAUK60002 / 606209123) 24071150 24081352 24100252 24102150 47009139 47009141 47009142 47009144 47009148 47009150 47009154 47009157 47009159 47116941 47301235 47301239 47637916 47637917 48302743 48303136 48303137 48307730 48572822 48795002 49139072 49642085 49642087 49642089 49642092 49938441 50122034 50122035 50252101 H965640382001 (64038200) 0000097786 0000109876 0000114989 0000115931 0000116865 0000118245 0000122974 0000130557 0000136114 0000150501 H965640383011 (64038301) 126993 IE-K66865 24D0634 23D0330 23C0100 23F0448 23H0411 23H1059 24J0778 24L0433 23B0392 24C0139 23K0359 24E0765 24A0707 23K0377 25H0685 25B0077 25D0134 25F0525 24M0176 25K0366 25A1011 25G0202 25L0781 26C0550 26D0480 K20100/P1 23C0909 23K0496 23H0735 23F0347 23E0203 24J0490 24K0902 25B0226 25A0039 24G0980 24B0555 24F0800 24A0853 23L0556 24D0483 25F0379 25G0370 25C0569 25E0029 25H0689 25J0586 25L0313 26B0486 26D0484 K20106/P1 23H0456 23K0314 23C0095 23D0401 23F0217 24H0544 25C0696 24G0160 24L0808 25B0227 24K0314 23A0419 24E0486 24A0854 24C0747 23M0127 25F0780 25H0614 25K0124 25E0429 26B0632 25L0775 K20203 23D0668 23H0736 23B0930 23K0874 23F0348 24L0809 24K0178 25A0829 23B0052 24B0557 24A0632 24F0318 24D0118 24G0982 25D0851 25C0288 25F0761 25L0316 25J0193 26C0297 26A0333 K20241/P1 23C0088 23E0133 23C0564 23L0102 23J0202 23F0065 23E0446 24K0676 24H0701 24L0532 25A1017 23A0699 24B0559 24E0798 24G0333 24A0157 25D0702 25B0648 25F0098 25H0615 25G0564 26A0136 25K0483 26C0652 K20312A/P1 23G0414 23B0931 23D0403 23L0085 23J0203 23F0119 24K0906 24J0188 25A1020 24L0533 23A0342 24B0561 24G0525 24F0347 24A0956 24D0695 23M0576 25F0783 25C0612 25G0854 25H0691 25E0586 26A0510 25K0706 26D0642 K20354/P1 23D0157 23B0932 23J0825 23H0460 23F0569 23A0527 23E0461 25A0229 25D0557 24K0857 24J0191 24H0013 24A1110 24C0166 24E0459 24F0507 25B0242 24B0333 23L0764 25G0379 25J0392 25E0626 25L0780 26A0685 26D0485 26D0068 K20449 23D0050 23F0258 23H0516 23J0453 23K0869 23E0343 23C0027 24K0858 25C0294 24L0812 24J0193 23A0881 24H0122 24B0564 24E0066 24A0275 24B0307 24G0393 25A0836 24C0752 25J0256 25E0092 25F0785 25L0609 25K0229 26B0401 26D0486 K211/4002/10 23E0692 23H0633 25D0705 25A0796 23C0449 24A0859 24G0551 23H1035 24C0168 24E0860 23K0316 23L0564 25G0499 26C0655 K2512/4/P1 23K0279 23D0670 23C0566 23K0280 23F0150 23B0273 23G0812 24K0915 25A1026 24J0197 25A0243 24C0831 23A0201 24G0808 24D0107 24F0486 24E0191 24A0433 24B0313 25J0082 25C0645 25E0094 25G0120 25M0588 25L0142 26C0155 26D0487 26D0488 K26206/P1 23K0357 23H0640 23F0778 23D0319 23C0305 25A0030 24H0545 24L0397 25B0228 24H0546 23B0412 24B0565 24B0579 24E0067 24F0157 24C0948 23L0143 24A0953 25C0298 25F0762 25J0486 25E0095 25H0174 25K0808 25M0234 26C0158 26D0489 K26233 23F0126 23H0463 23E0210 23B0761 25C0699 23A0788 24B0652 23K0767 24B0623 24G0759 25F0385 25K0714 26D0297 K26237A/P1 23K0137 23L0568 23H0743 23F0525 23F0453 23D0551 24L0814 25D0708 25B0477 23B0401 24G0526 24E0069 24A0434 24H0703 24B0684 25J0194 25G0739 25F0319 26A0515 25L0608 26C0300 26D0490 K26242 23H0464 23K0656 23G0140 23D0052 23E0637 23C0028 24E0802 24J0200 24L0815 24G0985 24K0474 25B0400 25D0140 24F0510 23A0786 24C0413 24B0259 23L0768 24D0445 23J0955 25E0972 25G0455 25J0083 25K0715 26B0105 26D0491 K26245 23B0934 23G0672 23J0431 23J0828 24K0918 25A0146 24C0813 24A0965 24E0254 24H0384 25G0985 25E0033 25M0326 26C0096 26D0492 26D0493 K26251 23G0783 23J0719 23C0094 23D0251 24A0947 23F0043 25B0478 24L0816 25D0363 24K0861 23B0823 24C0150 24G0986 24D0267 24E0863 23L0327 24B0463 25G0740 25K0269 25J0195 25F0106 26A0075 26C0301 K26252/P1 23E0486 24A0862 23B0935 23J0181 23G0367 23H0339 23D0188 25A1029 24L0398 23B0594 24E0492 24G0298 24C0414 24K0283 25E0657 25F0588 25G0568 25B0479 25D0551 25M0484 25J0595 26B0359 K26254 23L0770 23D0404 25D0698 24J0421 24D0489 25L0392 K26256/P1 23D0671 23K0261 23C0211 23G0914 23F0179 25A0835 24L0399 25C0300 24J0702 24C0666 23B0409 24H0385 24E0493 24F0511 24A0863 24C0755 23K0224 25H0045 25J0804 25D0364 25E0905 25G0121 26A0516 25L0139 26C0157 K26259/P1 23J0182 23C0212 23K0788 23D0559 23G0368 25B0514 24M0087 25D0643 23A0912 23A0239 24J0677 23M0582 24E0626 24D0490 24B0895 24A0435 24G0386 25F0786 25J0084 25K0716 26A0140 26C0656 K26264 23G0444 23J0207 23C0567 23F0318 23E0212 23L0569 23B0512 24J0493 25E0196 24M0488 25C0301 24E0803 24A0436 24D0268 24F0415 25F0789 25J0733 25H0699 25M0456 26B0489 26D0494 K26265/PSP/P1 23A0093 25E0153 23E0190 23G0464 23H0676 23H0836 23J0297 23K0501 23K0729 24A0471 24B0455 24C0500 24F0127 24H0292 24J0378 24M0215 25B0191 25D0647 25F0560 25H0465 25J0397 25L0660 26B0243 26D0630 K26270/P1 23K0192 23G0369 23F0447 24A0998 23B0806 25B0652 24K0681 24L0400 25B0097 23A0240 23B0275 24D0697 24F0393 24G0761 23K0378 24C0171 25J0385 25E0938 25K0270 25D0709 25G0813 26C0493 26A0201 K26278/P1 23E0464 23J0208 23D0577 23A0834 23L0049 23G0055 24G0095 24D0028 25E0436 25D0124 24L0401 25A0324 24J0494 24D0125 24H0229 24E0804 24B0896 23M0584 24A0437 23L0571 25J0596 25F0791 25L0133 26A0517 26C0657 K26283/P1 23J0454 23E0696 23C0872 23A0530 23G0673 24F0732 25C0302 24M0083 24J0203 24D0126 24B0260 24E0621 23J0956 23K0782 25J0435 25D0846 25F0051 25M0217 26B0287 26D0495 K26287/P1 23F0221 23L0090 23D0053 24L0402 25A0837 24H0182 23A0255 24B0897 24F0116 25G0986 25E0197 25M0519 25K0132 26D0496 K26288 23F0180 23J0830 23B0656 24J0204 24L0403 25A1030 24F0513 24B0639 24D0491 23M0070 25E0437 25C0647 25H0112 25K0075 26B0639 25M0327 26D0497 K26292 23K0365 23E0086 23H0979 23G0143 23D0163 24M0088 25D0641 24B0464 24E0805 23M0585 25B0229 24J0705 24H0183 24D0269 25H0325 25F0532 25M0243 26B0107 25K0133 26D0072 K26296 23K0139 23B0758 23F0526 23C0646 23D0527 23H0714 24J0706 24L0404 25A0042 25B0404 23A0571 24F0433 24E0071 23M0129 24A0636 24A0438 24G0812 25H0618 25F0764 25C0700 25E0397 25M0110 25K0608 26B0108 26D0498 K26298/P1 23C0568 23H0467 25A0647 24C0590 24H0429 23L0771 24E0442 25K0272 25E0619 26B0490 26D0499 K26303 23G0370 23H0746 23J0720 23E0697 23B0731 23D0054 24J0205 25A0838 25D0497 24L0221 23A0256 24C0757 24A0164 24C0370 24E0494 24A0439 23L0573 24G0006 25G0729 25K0134 25E0723 26B0289 26A0022 26D0500 26D0501 K26314 23D0405 23H0748 23E0822 23K0504 23G0057 23C0082 25B0405 24K0476 24J0206 24M0340 23A0241 24G0529 24D0270 24B0687 24A0451 24E0808 23M0586 25J0597 25G0500 25D0065 25E0600 25L0715 26B0109 K26319 23J0209 23G0058 23B0411 23C0541 24H0705 25A0392 24G0987 24K0922 23L0574 24A0638 24D0271 24E0809 25D0066 25E0660 25G0122 25K0032 26A0691 26C0494 25L0320 K26323/P1 23F0527 23D0406 23J0210 24A0368 23B0657 23H0341 25A1031 24K0684 24G0763 23A0456 24C0985 24E0255 25G0501 25D0712 26C0495 25K0722 26A0519 K26329/P1 23J0458 23D0057 23C0662 23J0722 23G0757 23F0224 25A0649 24K0924 24L0550 25B0231 24J0877 23B0049 24D0760 24A0231 23J0957 24G0988 24F0514 24B0410 24C0872 25B0646 25F0160 25G0808 25D0713 K26330/P1 23C0448 24K0862 24G0096 24A0736 25L0716 K31887 23H0753 23G0491 23K0140 23E0332 23B0936 23D0019 23F0226 23L0051 23B0515 24K0687 24L0537 24J0213 25A0839 23A0257 24G0220 23M0353 24E0496 24D0133 24B0029 24A0483 24G0328 25J0086 25C0305 25H0202 25E0036 25F0391 25K0724 26A0693 K32362/P1 23B0053 23G0278 23J0835 24B0689 23B0658 23D0484 23F0182 25B0410 25A0652 24L0407 24J0873 24F0135 24E0313 23K0226 25G0290 25D0323 25E0906 25K0612 25J0260 26B0292 25M0485 K33039 23F0788 23J0211 23C0358 24K0689 25A0154 24L0535 24F0722 24H0493 24E0072 24C0478 23L0410 24A0958 25F0530 25E0440 25B0663 25D0716 25H0817 25J0201 26D0507 26D0508 K33700 23C0213 23J0836 23E0837 23F0157 23H0471 24H0494 24K0291 25B0326 25A0145 24L0595 23A0532 24B0655 24E0473 24C0760 23L0577 24A0642 24F0138 25C0597 25E0821 25K0059 25G0382 26C0159 25M0352 26D0509 26D0510 K34120 23G0795 23K0073 23E0059 23F0116 23C0572 24L0596 25C0650 24K0320 24H0548 25B0234 23A0924 24G0097 24D0835 24E0871 24B0690 23M0339 23J0547 25F0046 25K0431 25H0620 25E0206 26C0138 25M0595 26D0511 K34306/P1 23G0531 23D0344 23J0433 23K0141 23E0699 25A0841 24M0342 25C0135 24K0863 24J0218 23C0265 23A0291 24G0814 23M0340 24E0470 24C0990 23H0850 24B0261 24F0516 25G0637 25D0355 25J0335 25F0109 26A0278 25K0727 26D0512 K34637 23G0542 23J0213 23B0516 23B0381 23E0700 24M0141 24H0235 25B0484 25A0842 24J0220 24G0338 24K0931 24M0296 24C0991 24F0307 25G0555 25D0054 25D0498 25J0038 25H0366 25E0666 26C0174 25L0748 26A0523 26D0513 K34698 23H0757 23B0815 23B0277 23G0146 23E0357 23J0837 23F0229 24H0550 25D0240 25B0412 24M0360 24F0309 24C0951 23K0383 23M0345 24B0336 24E0388 24G0329 24L0006 24B0692 25F0589 25E0207 25K0139 25G1061 25M0421 25K0823 K36835/P1 25G0513 24C0644 23B0177 23L0416 24F0222 26D0218 K37306/P1 23C0114 23L0095 23E0869 23H0310 23G0913 23F0350 23D0064 24L0104 25B0413 24J0226 25A0046 23A0418 24D0500 24F0163 24A0739 24A0959 24A0225 24C0416 24G0816 25G0992 25F0767 25K0076 25C0495 25E0607 25L0722 26B0116 K37974 23J0461 23D0066 25F0114 23J0281 24G0766 23M0135 26B0117 K38196/P1 23J0842 23F0419 23D0018 24L0120 25C0388 24C0715 23B0076 23L0582 24G0302 24C0870 25F0398 25J0606 26B0118 26D0012 K38394/P1 23B0941 23D0488 23K0719 23J0432 23G0472 23E0704 24J0712 25B0676 24L0332 24H0386 25A0403 23A0533 24G0075 24B0205 24C0417 24D0502 23L0780 23L0092 24A0506 24F0332 25D0147 25E0611 25F0795 25K0063 26B0119 25L0398 26D0516 K39080/P1 23A0348 23J0158 23B0668 23L0782 23C0428 23G0150 23C0695 23E0763 24L0598 25B0237 24K0321 24H0187 24E0618 24D0139 24B0473 23J0550 24G0101 25E0601 25F0049 25G1064 25D0071 25K0141 25M0249 26B0647 26D0518 K39929 23H0482 23J0736 23C0881 23E0423 23F0353 23B0517 24K0694 25B0238 24H0552 25C0311 24L0610 23B0047 24G0103 24E0194 24C0419 23L0588 24A0171 24A0508 24F0357 25F0769 25G1066 25J0206 25E0209 25L0146 25M0598 26C0317 26D0519 K41847/P1 23C0298 23H0485 23D0258 23K0326 23G0064 23H0312 23B0830 23M0358 25D0326 24F0519 24K0492 24H0389 25B0680 24K0698 24E0266 24D0143 24B0475 24F0241 25K0144 25F0400 25G1067 25M0115 26B0126 K47668/P1 23H0677 23C0856 23B0951 23K0390 23E0128 23F0739 23E0857 24J0719 24L0622 24G0350 25B0590 25A0665 24H0555 24B0742 24C1001 24E0603 23J0940 24A0280 25E0613 25F0641 25D0072 25G0845 25H0793 26A0159 26C0509 25J0491 K49790/P1 23G0165 23J0229 23D0263 24G0997 25D0517 24L0443 24E0512 24B0045 25F0803 25K0161 26B0662 26D0522 K51106/P1 23J0675 23G0773 23D0264 23E0676 24K0329 25C0324 24M0075 23B0722 24G0829 24E0189 24A0522 23M0147 25L0023 25G0650 25E0912 26A0532 25L0412 K51862/P1 23E0561 23B0291 23J0748 23D0662 24M0348 24F0253 24K0365 24C0430 23M0619 24E0241 25G0689 25C0210 25E0877 25J0258 26C0109 25L0157 26D0524 K52202A/P1 23G0529 23B0292 23J0613 23E0677 23L0050 23C0929 24L0144 24J0271 24M0391 25A0866 24A0976 24F0100 24D0149 24A0523 24G0112 25F0603 25E0226 25B0426 25M0123 25J0485 26B0301 26D0525 K55748/P1 23H0211 23J0753 23A0956 23H0719 23F0555 23C0931 23L0524 25B0598 25E0234 24L0647 24K0822 23A0121 24J0281 24A0245 24C1012 24B0483 24F0059 24A0452 24G0309 25G0213 25H0851 26A0537 25K0752 26C0316 26D0527 26D0528 K55898/P1 23G0406 23K0443 23J0403 23E0730 23B0766 23C0932 25C0209 24M0333 25A0677 24K0344 23A0295 24J0282 24A0714 24G0071 24D0022 24E0232 25F0047 25J0812 25G0869 25C0514 25K0446 25E0235 26B0143 26D0529 K56608/P1 23D0666 23J0235 23A0796 23K0773 23G0078 23C0231 24J0939 25B0606 23A0421 24H0398 24A0529 24E0888 25F0054 25J0628 26A0712 26D0530 K58864/P1 23J0675 23G0773 23D0264 23E0676 24K0329 25C0324 24M0075 23B0722 24G0829 24E0189 24A0522 23M0147 25L0023 25G0650 25E0912 26A0532 25L0412 K58927 23J0239 23D0434 23E0817 23C0233 23G0450 24L0177 24H0560 25C0668 25A0686 25E0591 23B0308 24G0127 24F0370 24E0095 23K0534 23M0223 24A0531 24C0786 25G0583 25J0343 25K0761 26A0171 K59776/P1 23G0408 23C0915 23L0202 24K0514 24M0428 24C0842 24B0335 24F0331 23M0428 25E1002 25B0256 25M0127 25H0391 26D0533 K59778/P1 23K0347 23D0271 23H0799 23G0188 25A0687 25C0342 24C0615 24K0333 23C0302 24J0298 24B0282 24F0537 24E0284 23M0160 24C0871 25E0684 25D0339 25G0334 25H0862 25K0635 K59868/P1 23G0189 23A0503 23C0368 23D0675 23K0164 24F0724 25B0718 25A0228 24E0097 23J0287 24A0885 25J0631 25F0143 26B0147 26D0638 K60630/P1 23C0908 23E0889 24M0392 24H0249 24E0044 23J0967 25D0250 25G0467 25K0449 26C0089 K62157 23F0589 23H0807 23E0337 25F0435 25B0736 24J0320 23B0176 24C0532 24D0304 24G0405 23J0565 23K0540 25K0765 26A0476 K64642 23J0157 23D0102 23K0778 23G0089 24L0187 25A0198 24J0420 24C0639 25D0743 25A0199 23B0596 24F0430 24E0295 24B0402 24F0196 23L0805 24C0324 25H0200 25F0438 25K0766 26A0181 26C0525 K65260 23C0898 23J0437 23C0446 23F0732 23B0828 23H0415 23E0310 23E0831 23K0556 24K0521 25E0247 24G0132 24J0327 25B0740 25A0431 23A0502 24C0882 23L0636 24F0197 24B0138 24A0476 24D0722 25G0860 25F0655 25J0110 25K0643 26A0279 26D0534 K66447 23H0346 23D0443 23K0173 23H0336 23F0360 25B0625 25A0698 24M0341 24K0733 24J0600 23A0558 24F0125 24B0659 23L0638 24C0499 24G0073 25E0986 25J0111 25C0679 26A0078 26C0146 25M0461 26D0535 K66795/P1 23G0790 23E0570 23K0262 23J0795 23C0517 23G0908 23D0444 23G0090 23M0076 24G0541 24J0332 24F0199 24L0548 24L0191 25B0626 24B0769 23M0638 24E0113 24B0859 24C0790 25G0214 25G1026 25E0893 26A0377 25L0168 25J0639 26C0527 26D0537 K66950/P1 23F0198 24K0522 24F0381 23A0290 24C0222 23K0263 25C0344 25F0053 25K0826 K67257/P1 23H0968 23F0259 23F0076 23B0812 24K0337 25A0203 25B0193 23A0744 23J0290 24A0685 24F0544 23H0844 25G0811 25H0763 25C0538 25E0701 25J0640 25M0133 26B0163 26D0539 26D0540 K67301 23G0689 23J0946 23C0297 23D0445 24K0881 25D0540 24J0334 25B0577 24M0257 24G0579 24D0340 24C0049 23L0133 24A0984 24F0239 25J0484 25F0455 25G1028 26C0326 25K0476 25L0772 26D0541 K67427/P1 23G0203 23J0442 23D0561 23K0720 23B0319 23E0887 24K0737 24M0315 24L0710 24H0639 24G0376 24D0165 24E0645 24B0071 23K0225 25F0447 25B0764 25G0466 25E0552 25K0651 26B0317 25J0436 25M0135 26D0542 26D0543 K68886 23E0753 23K0553 23A0655 23G0690 23C0902 24L0706 24G0377 24A0903 23J0039 25C0084 25G0464 25L0534 26B0474 26D0544 K68961 23D0497 23J0247 23K0355 23G0758 23E0685 24M0178 25A0205 25B0272 24K0882 24J0343 24D0528 24F0204 23M0651 24A0418 24G0317 24A0417 25G0533 25J0550 25F0168 25B0754 25D0749 26B0167 25L0435 26C0723 K69013 23G0813 23F0059 23K0022 23B0477 23D0688 25B0449 24L0353 24J0344 24C0667 25A0206 24H0256 24D0725 24F0768 24A0069 23L0643 24C0377 25G0557 25E0990 25J0243 25C0352 25D0552 26B0363 25L0756 26D0545 K69238 24H0407 24K0742 25B0450 24L0847 25D0566 24E0239 23K0182 23J0072 24F0547 25G0725 25M0140 26A0724 25E0992 26D0124 K69687 23G0538 23J0615 23K0183 24F0342 24G0379 25D0844 25A0207 24L0354 24H0408 25B0755 24D0253 23M0384 24E0912 24B0312 24C0261 24C0797 25G0588 25F0453 25J0459 26A0553 25L0438 26D0546 K70040 23G0402 23H0646 23J0775 23E0755 23J0668 25B0452 25E0518 24J0739 24L0676 25D0281 24G0848 24F0219 24C0445 24A0407 23L0647 25L0176 26D0126 K70053 23G0670 24B0214 24K0744 25B0631 24B0724 24G0849 25E0482 25G0762 25J0768 26A0477 26D0219 K71398 24C0118 24K0208 24K0346 24K0747 25A0567 25B0453 25C0599 25E0368 25E0895 25H0006 25K0463 25L0669 25M0328 26A0188 26B0320 26C0721 K71717 24M0380 24G0380 24B0366 25E0258 25J0650 26C0084 26D0547 K71856/P1 24J0435 25E0484 25J0554 25K0778 26B0171 26D0129 K73122/P1 25F0463 25K0657 26D0548 K73268 25D0769 25H0073 25E1000 25K0779 26A0391 26C0551 26D0550 K73353 24L0421 K73775/P1 25K0658 25D0178 25E0259 26B0175 K74650 25D0573 K74817 26C0711 25K0783 K74818 26C0150 25K0784 26D0551 NAUK60005 47155109 47455111 47155112 47155113 47155114 52285987 52285989 52285990 52285992 52285994 NAUK60006 47155188 47845069 50496191 NAUK60007 49651962 49722936 49722942 49722947 49722950 50188944 50496201 50530459 50530460

Table 3 - Appendix: Kimal Procedure Packs containing a Namic RA syringe.

Kimal ref: GLB101836, MHRA ref 2026/004/017/601/048.

Procedure Pack Ref Batches IE-K38863 23F0721 23E0834 23E0805 24K0854 24A0706 24G0191 24J0790 25A0820 25E0650 24L0576 24L0577 25C0558 25K0265 25D0693 26C0286 26D0478

Table 4 - Appendix: Kimal Procedure Packs containing a Namic RA syringe with Medline as the manufacturer.

Medline ref: FSN 26/04.