Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 28 August to 1 September 2023
List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 28 August to 1 September 2023.
Overview
If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.
MHRA publishes the following for information only.
If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.
Latest FSNs
B Braun: Original Perfusor Line
30 August 2023
Intravenous administration tubing extension set
MHRA reference: 27347705
Getinge: Pneumostat Chest Drain Valve
Ref 3011175548 -02/15/2023-001-C
Closed-wound/centesis drainage receptacle
Model: 16100
MHRA reference: 13343429
OCULUS: Pentacam AXL, Pentacam AXL Wave
01 August 2023
Corneal Surface Measurement System
Model: 70100, 70020
MHRA reference: 20304382
QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System
August 2023
Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers
MHRA reference: 13352765
Quotient: ALBAcyte Reagent Red Cells A1
24 August 2023
Group A1 Rh (D) negative reagent red blood cell IV
Model: Z401
MHRA reference: 26064437
Teleflex: Arrow AutoCAT Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Series; AC3 Series IABP System
April 2023
Intra-aortic Balloon Pump
MHRA reference: 5193718