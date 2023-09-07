Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 28 August to 1 September 2023

List of Field Safety Notices (FSNs) from 28 August to 1 September 2023.

Overview

If you receive a field safety notice (FSN) from a manufacturer you must always act on it.

MHRA publishes the following for information only.

If you have a question about a particular FSN contact the manufacturer.

Latest FSNs

B Braun: Original Perfusor Line

30 August 2023

Intravenous administration tubing extension set

MHRA reference: 27347705

Getinge: Pneumostat Chest Drain Valve

Ref 3011175548 -02/15/2023-001-C

Closed-wound/centesis drainage receptacle

Model: 16100

MHRA reference: 13343429

OCULUS: Pentacam AXL, Pentacam AXL Wave

01 August 2023

Corneal Surface Measurement System

Model: 70100, 70020

MHRA reference: 20304382

QuidelOrtho: VITROS Analyser System

August 2023

Multiple clinical chem and Immunoassay analysers

MHRA reference: 13352765

Quotient: ALBAcyte Reagent Red Cells A1

24 August 2023

Group A1 Rh (D) negative reagent red blood cell IV

Model: Z401

MHRA reference: 26064437

Teleflex: Arrow AutoCAT Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Series; AC3 Series IABP System

April 2023

Intra-aortic Balloon Pump

MHRA reference: 5193718

Published 7 September 2023